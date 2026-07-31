What would happen if just one critical question were put before the U.S. Supreme Court? It’s not easy to make this happen, but what if we could?

At this moment in our 250-year history, I believe the most important question in the USA today is this…

“Is the U.S. Constitution still the Supreme Law of this Land?”

If this question could be put in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, the court would have only three options in response…

YES it is… at which point, the courts must begin to enforce it as adopted, starting with the Article III requirements and limitations in the courts. NO it isn’t… at which point, the U.S. Federal government just lost its right to exist at all. REFUSE to hear the case… at which point we just got answer #2 by default.

The challenge is putting this question before any court in the USA today, as they all operate on British Common Law, designed to thwart and undermine Constitutional Law and all Constitutionally protected Natural Rights of the People.

Via British Common Law, the courts have determined that no American Citizen has “legal standing” to ask the court any questions at all.

“Common law is law developed through judicial decisions rather than enacted statutes. In the United States, early courts relied heavily on English common law until the American legal system matured and began to develop its own doctrines through precedent or by analogy to decided cases.”

Some of the decisions made by our courts over many years include the decisions to declare that all American Citizens “lack legal standing” to ask such questions of the court. Another is the court’s decision to use British Common Law instead of Constitutional Law, and yet another is to essentially eliminate the courts “original jurisdiction” over constitutional questions to avoid having to answer such questions.

All of this to say, this is exactly why the most important question in our country today is the question posed above, and again below…

“Is the U.S. Constitution still the Supreme Law of this Land?”

Because if it isn’t, then the United States of America no longer belongs to the legal American Citizens at all… The government certainly doesn’t…

Your thoughts?