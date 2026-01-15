The structure of a government designed to be “of, by and for the people” relies upon “the people” to be properly informed, educated, morally and ethically fit for self-governance, and able to elect public officials via free, fair, lawful and transparent elections. But what happens when it has all been systematically eroded beyond recognition?

No Longer Properly Informed

The USA hasn’t had any real journalism in decades. What we have instead is “Fake News Networks” masquerading as journalism, while they focus on controlling public policy by influencing public perceptions. It’s one giant false propaganda machine controlled by what some refer to as the “deep state.” A shadow government actually in control of the elected government.

No Longer Properly Educated

We don’t have schools anymore; we have indoctrination centers controlled by the “deep state” via the Boards of Education and Teachers Unions. That’s why we now have whole generations supporting socialism and Islam despite the horrific history for both all over the world. We have “groomers” rather than teachers, raising moral misfits and village idiots, instead of decent human beings.

No Longer Moral or Ethical

If you expect people who believe they have a right to murder their own children in the womb for mere social convenience, to ever be on the moral and ethical side of anything else, you’re fooling yourself. These are people with no regard for human life, even for their own children. You expect them to care about you? They have no regard for the Rule of Law either, and while they get in the streets to protect criminals, they want to disarm you, because like their own babies, you have no right of self-defense, and neither do law enforcement officers.

No Lawful, Free, Fair or Transparent Elections

Election Fraud permeates every election in the USA today. It’s no longer the exception, it’s the rule. Because nobody wants to stop the fraud, everyone seeks to out-cheat the opponent instead of securing legitimate elections. The people can’t elect public figures “of, by and for the People” because the system to do that has been destroyed by those with evil intent and global political ambitions.

No Consequences for Treason

Sanctuary cities and states are “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” yet they exist. Massive fraud and misuse of taxpayer funds is rampant, but nobody ever goes to prison for it. Obstructing justice and impeding legal law enforcement are crimes in the USA, but the streets are full of “insurrectionists” in crime sanctuaries all across the country, and the violent rioters and the politicians who put them in the streets walk free, while legitimate law enforcement is targeted as “unlawful.”

It all adds up to a society no longer capable of freedom, liberty or justice!

Every person in the streets impeding law enforcement and obstructing justice should be arrested, prosecuted and incarcerated. Legitimate law enforcement engaged in enforcing legitimate laws are not the “Nazis,” the people trying the prevent them from enforcing our laws are the “Nazis” - “anarchists” - and “insurrectionists.” It is them, who demonstrate “fascist” behaviors.

But even worse than the dumbed-down and drugged-up mental midgets and moral misfits in the streets are those who put them there, the “public officials” engaged in inciting illegal activities and placing their cities, states, country and citizens in harm’s way for political gain.

Arresting Public Officials

Until public officials engaged in crime, corruption and a conspiracy to overthrow the Rule of Law via their “citizen army” in the streets are arrested and held fully accountable for their anti-American activities, no one is going to be held accountable and the situation in the USA is going to devolve into 3rd world chaos.

Due to current events in Minnesota, the first public officials to be arrested and charged with inciting an “insurrection” should be Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, both of whom continue to stoke the firing of anarchy and insurrection against U.S. Law and legitimate law enforcement.

What Governor Walz and Mayor Frey have done and continue doing is defined in our laws as developing, inciting, igniting and managing a “rebellion” or “insurrection” against lawful Federal Authority.

At no time has either public official stepped to a podium and told their citizens to, “stand down, obey the law, cease impeding legal law enforcement and obstructing justice, and go home.” Instead, they continue to fuel the flames of open rebellion against legitimate Federal authority.

§252. Use of militia and armed forces to enforce Federal authority

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

Until the people responsible for the “rebellion” are brought to justice, in this case, numerous public officials, there is no consequence for rebellion or insurrection. There’s no consequence for blatant acts of treason!

January 6, 2021 was not a rebellion or insurrection… It was a political rally against election fraud which has been proven since and continues to be evidenced every day. There was no effort to overthrow our Constitutional Republic or thwart our laws that day.

But what’s going on in “sanctuaries cities and states” across the country today is a rebellion and insurrection against constitutional federal authority, all of it designed to undermine and overthrow our Constitutional Republic and install “unconstitutional governmental systems.”

Public Officials have an obligation under an Oath of Office to uphold, protect and defend our Constitution and the Republican form of government it guarantees every state and every Citizen.

All Federal Employees, including Members of Congress, are subject to the following law…

“5 U.S.C. § 7311 establishes employment limitations for individuals seeking or holding positions in the U.S. federal government or the government of the District of Columbia.”

Federal Law

At the federal level, violating the oath of office can lead to criminal charges under statutes like:

5 U.S.C. 7311 , which makes it a federal crime to advocate the overthrow of the U.S. government .

18 U.S.C. 1918, which prescribes penalties including removal from office, fines, or imprisonment.

“For members of Congress, signing an affidavit affirming they will not violate their oath (per 5 U.S.C. 3333) is mandatory. Joining lawsuits to oppose constitutional duties—such as calling an Article V Convention—has been argued as a violation of this oath.”

As for State and Local Officials,

“Under 18 U.S.C. § 2383, rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States is a federal crime, punishable by fines, up to 10 years in prison, and disqualification from holding any U.S. office. The statute applies regardless of whether the rebellion is declared by a state government or carried out by private groups within a state.”

Everyone seems to be acting as though these laws don’t exist, or that they don’t apply to every public official who took an Oath of Office. But they do exist and they do apply and unless we are going to make certain they are properly enforced, they aren’t worth the paper they were written on…

The People have allowed our government at all levels to run wild for decades until our systems of self-governance appear null and void.

But The Supreme Law of the Land is still just that…and once The People decide to enforce it, we can clean up the mess made by “public officials” for over a hundred years now.

When The People summon the will, they will find the way!