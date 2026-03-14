Are you shocked to learn that the same people who have been ranting and raving about the release of the Epstein files, were silent on the matter for eight years under Obama and four more years under Biden?

Are you shocked to learn that the same people screaming for the immediate “unredacted” release of all Epstein files are now whining about some of the victims names being released in the rush?

Are you shocked to learn that the same people who claim to want all pedophiles named and prosecuted, are ignoring every name in those files except Trump and Trump affiliates? (knowing that Trump was never involved)

Are you shocked to learn that the same people who voted for the release of the Epstein files in congress, voted against the release of congressional names who used taxpayer funds from the congressional “hush fund” to buy the silence of their own victims?

Are you shocked to learn that the most obvious Epstein associates in the entire file, the Clinton’s, are being protected by the same people who demanded the release of those files?

Are you shocked to learn that 90% of the pedo names in the Epstein file are democrats and democrat party financiers, many of them members of the “deep state?”

Does anything shock you anymore?