Lex Greene

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Linda Kasten's avatar
Linda Kasten
10h

Nothing shocks me anymore with politicians.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
10h

No. I went down the Pizzagate rabbit hole in 2015. That was a shock that lasted five years. Nothing compares to that. I'm no longer shocked by evil. In fact it's what I've come to expect from them.

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