If you are sick and tired of hearing about this subject, trust me, I’m a hundred times more sick and tired of having to talk about it. But I will keep talking about it until every American understands and enforces it, or our Constitutional Republic is finally gone…

A Legal U.S. Citizen

In general, there are only two ways to be a legal U.S. Citizen eligible for all Natural Rights of a free people, including the right to vote or hold public office.

1. To be a true “birthright Citizen”

2. To acquire legal citizenship via our immigration and naturalization laws.

If you are not one of the two, then you are not a legal U.S. Citizen and you are not protected by the Charters of Freedom designed and adopted for the sole benefit of legal U.S. Citizens. These are not international documents. They belong to and pertain only to, legal American Citizens.

The terms “birthright Citizen,” “True Citizen,” and “Natural Born Citizen” are synonymous, the same thing. The confusion was created by our lawyer class, mostly via an intentional false interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Like the 13th and 15th Amendments, the 14th Amendment was never intended to be applied to anyone other than former slaves and their families at the time of adoption and ratification. The “Reconstruction Amendments” were adopted for the sole purpose of a) freeing the slaves; b) granting former slaves and their children legal citizenship; and c) granting former slaves and their children equal voting rights.

Every case since, wherein anyone was granted legal citizenship status merely by being illegally born on U.S. soil, under the intentional misinterpretation of the 14th, is a fraud against the United States and all legal American Citizens.

According to Article II, “naturalized citizens” are not eligible to seek or hold the offices of President or Vice President. While they may be eligible to occupy other political offices, they are strictly prohibited from occupying the Oval Office by this section in Article II.

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution (our Founders), shall be eligible to the Office of President;”

NOTE: The 12th Amendment extends all requirements for the office of President, to the office of Vice President, as the Vice President is first in line to succeed the President in the event the President cannot complete their term.

What is a natural born Citizen, True Citizen, and Birthright Citizen?

I’ll make this so clear and simple that any 5th grader could understand it…

A “natural born Citizen” is a “True Citizen” by “birthright,” under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, which is the foundation for all laws in the USA, including those found in the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights. True Citizenship, natural born Citizenship, is the result of a natural Right of inheritance, the Right of the Blood, also known as Jus Sanguinis.

Therefore, a “natural born Citizen” is simply the natural offspring of legal U.S. Citizens. The child inherits the country of its parents at birth. That’s a true “birthright.” The 14th does not create any “birthrights” whatsoever. As a matter of recorded “Natural Law” used by our Founders throughout the Charters of Freedom…

1. “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212 2. “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212 3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

If your parents were legal U.S. Citizens at the time of your birth, then you are a “natural born Citizen” of the USA, even if you were not “born on U.S. soil.” The governing law in this matter is Natural Law, The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, as established in our Declaration of Independence, from which, all inalienable natural Rights spring forth.

If you were “born in the USA” but to parents who were at the time, citizens of a foreign country, you are not automatically entitled to citizenship in the USA, and you can never be a natural born Citizen of the USA.

Instead, your parents must choose your country of allegiance, either in the same country where they hold theirs, or in the country where you were born. If they choose the latter, you may be able to acquire legal citizenship by application, under our immigration and naturalization laws.

Were your parents legal citizens of the USA at the time of your birth? If so, then you are a natural born Citizen of the USA by true birthright. You inherited your citizenship from your parents.

But if your parents were not legal citizens of the USA at the time of your birth, the place of your birth does nothing to change the fact that you naturally inherited a right to citizenship in the country of your parents at birth.

Trumps Birthright Case

Right now, the U.S. Supreme Court is delaying issuing an opinion on this matter. I suspect that when they finally issue their opinion, they will get it all wrong, and here’s why…

1. Political parties want to run ineligible candidates for the Oval Office, like Barack Obama, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Nicki Haley, Kamala Harris, Vivek Ramaswamy, and others, all of whom, except Cruz, acquired their citizenship via the false interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

2. More than 60 million illegal aliens have also gained legal citizenship via the false interpretation of the 14th, over many years.

If the Supreme Court were to rule correctly, on the basis of law and historical fact, what does this mean for everyone who was wrongly granted citizenship under the 14th? What does it mean for political parties that want to eliminate the natural born Citizen requirement by simply having the people vote it out of enforcement?

EXAMPLE: Odds favor a Vance/Rubio GOP Presidential ticket in 2028. MAGA voters will most likely, be lined up behind Vance in 2028. But what do they do if a constitutionally ineligible candidate like Marco Rubio is chosen as Vance’s running mate?

In order to vote for Vance, you will be forced to also vote for a constitutionally ineligible Vice-Presidential candidate in Rubio. Your vote in this case, will be used by enemies of the Constitution to declare “the will of the people” is to eliminate the NBC requirement for these offices, permanently opening the flood gate to non-natural born Citizens in the most powerful political office on earth.

What do you do? Allow a leftist democrat to win, to avoid voting to eliminate the NBC requirement in the Vance/Rubio ticket? Do you vote for or against the Constitution?

The reason we need to discuss and settle this once and for all right now, is to avoid being put in a position two years from now, that threatens to make voters just as bad as their corrupt politicians in 2028.

Enforcement of the natural born Citizen clause rests in our hands. If we won’t vote for anyone who cannot pass that test, they won’t run anyone who can’t pass that test.

Meanwhile, we must end the outright lie that the 14th creates any “birthright,” or makes every illegal alien born on our soil a “natural born Citizen” eligible for our White House.

Is there anything more dangerous or critical to our Republic?