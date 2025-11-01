Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mmead's avatar
mmead
Nov 1Edited

I agree. The only thing that makes sense, re: masses of legal pretzels being created in this govt., is that our lords of easy money/tech bros, are building such a network of control, who cares where any come from? When they need to reel them in from wherever, the individual’s whole history is mashed and ready for analysis and action. It bothered me to hear Trump bombastically say (I’m paraphrasing) farmers need help from foreign ag workers to run their farms, so that group may need to stay—and he was working on that. Trump walks a thin, high wire of pleasing his blue-collar middle class, while digging our country out of catastrophic debt with the billionaires. Meanwhile, the enemy does its best to distract an already distractible world leader, dragging him (and us) from one chaotic crisis to another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
Nov 3

I’m remembering that some years back there was a rash of bureaucrats and elected officials being caught red handed employing illegal aliens as gardeners and cooks and nannies. I don’t remember any of them suffering any consequences for breaking the law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture