Once again, I’ll state for the record that I voted for Trump all three times. But there are things going on that I find highly troubling. Digital ID, currency and banking will be the absolute final end of freedom and privacy in the USA, so why are we doing it? Likewise, for all of the rhetoric about deporting illegals and stopping illegal voting, our federal government is still working to allow the invasion and even illegal alien voting?

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court rulings establishing that lower federal courts have no power to issue nationwide injunctions to block Executive Branch authority, Clinton appointed federal judge Colleen Kolar-Kotelly just issued an “order” blocking Trump’s Order requiring voters to provide proof of legal citizenship at voter registration.

This unconstitutional act by the unelected judge is an attempt to overrule the duly elected President, U.S. Law, the Constitution, and millions of legal voters by protecting and preserving a clear pathway for illegal aliens and other non-citizens to illegally vote in federal elections. To put a fine point on it, Trump’s EO is entirely lawful, and this judges opinion is not!

Under U.S. Law, “it is illegal for non-citizens to vote in federal elections in the United States under the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, signed into law by Democrat President Bill Clinton, which imposes penalties including fines, up to one year in prison, and potential deportation.”

Due to the massive election fraud in 2020, a congressional effort was made to further criminalize illegal voting by non-citizens in the 2023 H.R.4460 - NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023, opposed by congressional democrats.

Once again, an unelected judge attempts to control voting rights in direct opposition to standing U.S. Laws making it a crime for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections. This is yet another example of “lawfare” by leftist judges who hold no such power.

Under Judge Kolar-Kotelly’s opinion, anyone can register to vote and no one has to prove they are legally eligible to vote. It’s critical to remember that Article III provides no guaranteed term for federal judges whatsoever. Instead, the right to serve on a Federal Court is limited to “during good behavior” and issuing opinions like this one can never be considered “good behavior” by the judge!

But this story gets even stranger…

While our Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is allegedly working to reverse the mass-invasion by illegals under the Obama-Biden regimes, their “Election Division” allegedly focused upon “Election Integrity and Security” seems to be at best, missing in action on the matter.

Even stranger is the current “Employee” application issued by DHS. Again, U.S. Law makes hiring an “illegal alien” illegal in the USA, with stiff fines and penalties for the employer, under 8 U.S. Code § 1324a - Unlawful employment of aliens.

The DHS issued Application for Employment in the USA includes the following directive to all U.S. Employers, under the DHS “ANTI-DISCRIMINATION NOTICE;”

“All employees can choose which acceptable documentation to provide for Form I-9.

“Employers cannot ask employees for documentation to verify information in Section 1, or specify which acceptable documentation employees must present for Section 2, or Supplement B, Reverification and Rehire.” (citizenship status)

“Treating employees differently based on the citizenship, immigration status, or national origin may be illegal.” (even though it is illegal to hire illegal aliens under U. S. law)

On Jan. 20, 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, which directed the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that aliens comply with their duty to register with the government under section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) (8 U.S.C. 1302), and ensure that failure to comply with the registration requirement is treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.

So, even though our Federal Laws make it illegal to enter or remain in our country without proper authority, make it illegal to work in the USA without proper authority, and make it illegal for any non-citizen to vote in our country, leftist politicians, their leftist “lawfare” judges and even DHS seem to be working to undermine and thwart these laws.

This is NOT what I voted for Trump to do!

Despite public promises and self-promotion regarding these critical issues, there is a clear disconnect between promises made and what’s actually happening as of today.

This is no way to protect legal American Citizens, the Constitutional Republic, our national sovereignty and security, and it certainly is no way to build public trust in the broken and corrupt federal government!

The USA is not supposed to be run by any elected public servant, and certainly no unelected lawfare judge demonstrating bad behavior. It’s supposed to be run by We the People.

But when the people fail to do their job, politicians can do anything they want!