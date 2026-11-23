Unfortunately, the American electorate has been fatally divided against itself ever since 2009. Accusations of insurrection, sedition and treason have been flying in all directions for years now. But U.S. Laws make the truth about it all quite clear and unmistakable. It’s not a matter of political banter or gamesmanship; it’s a matter of law.

18 U.S. Code § 2381 explains the act of treason quite clearly…

“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason;”

Acts of treason come in a number of forms. Attempting to overthrow the Charters of Freedom is a form of “levying war against the United States.” It doesn’t matter whether this is in the form of conventional war, or by misuse of the electoral process. In both cases, the end result is the same, an effort to overthrow the USA.

18 U.S. Code § 2382 explains Misprision of Treason…

“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason;”

Misprision of treason doesn’t just cover those engaged in acts of treason, it covers anyone and everyone who has knowledge of treasonous acts, who does not report these acts to appropriate officials at the earliest possible convenience, essentially covering up the acts of treason by way of mere silence in the knowledge of treason.

18 U.S. Code § 2383 explains the matter of Rebellion and Insurrection…

“Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto;”

This form of treason addresses any and all activities against the lawful authority of the United States, including but not limited to riots, violent protests, uprising against the legal enforcement of our laws, or just giving aid and comfort to the same, all designed to overthrow our Constitutional form of government.

18 U.S. Code § 2384 explains acts of Seditious Conspiracy against the United States…

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof;”

This section of U.S. Criminal Code addresses “group efforts” designed to overthrow the Charters of Freedom. It covers the activities of The Democratic Socialists of America, The Communist Party USA, Socialist party USA, the Soros Foundation and all of their sub-organizations, ACT BLUE, the international money laundering scheme of today’s Democrat Party and even the current stated agenda of the Democrat Party itself.

All of these organizations are designed to and openly committed to the overthrow of the U.S. Constitutional Republic and all of their activities fall under numerous U.S. Criminal Codes designed to prevent them from operating freely on American soil.

18 U.S. Code § 2385 deals with Advocating the Overthrow of our Government…

“Whoever knowingly or willfully advocates, abets, advises, or teaches the duty, necessity, desirability, or propriety of overthrowing or destroying the government of the United States or the government of any State, Territory, District or Possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein, by force or violence, or by the assassination of any officer of any such government;”

This section of U.S. Criminal Code literally addresses every person, including members of society, who knowingly and willfully advocate for the overthrow of the U.S. Constitutional Republic.

These laws apply to every U.S. Citizen who “owes an allegiance to our Country.” But they especially apply to anyone who takes an Oath to protect, defend and uphold the U.S. Constitution, as the Supreme Law of this Land.

Anyone engaged in these activities in the United States, is guilty of one or more forms of treason against the United States.

This means every person who is running for political office on the basis of overthrowing our constitutional form of government, every person ever elected and sworn to protect and defend the Constitution, every organization established for the purpose of overthrowing our system of self-governance, freedom, liberty and justice, and every citizen who votes for, protests and riots in support of, takes action against the Rule of Constitutional Law or anyone supportive of the Constitution, finances the operation or provides any aid or comfort to the operation, is guilty of Federal Crimes under U.S. Criminal Codes as stated above.

Every effort to install communism, socialism, Marxism or Islamic Theocracy in the USA, or undermine and circumvent the Constitution and Bill of Rights, or even “democracy” as opposed to our Republican form of government, is an overt act of treason against the United States, as each requires the overthrow of the Charters of Freedom in order to be instituted.

What Should Americans Do About It?

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this 2 Part series….