Politically speaking, the USA has been sliding towards the socialist left cliff ever since females became over 52% of the voting population some years ago. The female voting trend has been consistently LEFT ever since women wanted to be men, and they demanded a right to kill their own children via abortion, as a mere matter of personal convenience. Women can outvote men in every election, simply because they are a majority of voters in the USA, by a 4-point margin. They have also been more politically active than males for years now.

In terms of Presidential Elections, here’s what the female voting trends have looked like in recent years.

· Barack Hussein Obama 2008 - Backed by 56% of female voters

· Barack Hussein Obama 2012 - Backed by 55% of female voters

· Donald J. Trump 2016 - Backed by only 41% of female voters

· Joe Biden 2020 - Backed by 57% of female voters

· Donald J. Trump 2024 - Backed by only 45% of female voters

Male voting trends are opposite that of female voters, but not to the degree they should be, as so many men in America have been emasculated and neutered over the years, to the point of many trying to become women today.

· Barack Hussein Obama 2008 - Backed by 49% of male voters

· Barack Hussein Obama 2012 - Backed by 45% of male voters

· Donald J. Trump 2016 - Backed by 53% of male voters

· Joe Biden 2020 - Backed by only 45% of male voters

· Donald J. Trump 2024 - Backed by 55% of male voters

As indicated in these voting trends, the USA teeters on the dividing line between two very different visions for the future of our country. While a small majority of male voters lean to the RIGHT in support of our Charters of Freedom, a majority of female voters lean to the LEFT in support of anti-American concepts like abortion and socialism.

This is especially true in young voters (18-29), wherein young male voters are trending further to the RIGHT, while young female voters are trending even further to the LEFT.

In the 2024 Presidential Election, young male voters supported Trump by a 56-42% margin. Young female voters supported Harris by a 58-41% margin, even though Harris was not even democratically nominated.

In an even more frightening example of suicidal female voting, Muslim-Marxist Mamdani was elected Mayor of New York City with a reported 87% support from young female voters. In fact, it was the young female vote that carried the Marxist clean sweep in the November 4, 2025, elections.

Instead of moving in a direction to protect their own future freedom, liberty and prosperity, young female voters are moving even further LEFT than their mothers and grandmothers!

These trends have been threatening our Constitutional Republic for decades now and for some strange reason, each generation of female voters is worse than the generation before…

But young male voters seem to be following the lead of young female voters in places like NYC, where a reported 65% of young male voters also supported Muslim-Marxist Mamdani.

None of this is good for the future of American freedom, liberty, justice, prosperity, or even USA national sovereignty and security.

These trends are largely the result of anti-American indoctrination through leftist labor union controlled public education and college campuses, along with fake news and “cancel culture” social media. Until we fix this, there’s no fixing them, and our future is in the hands of people who simply don’t know any better!