The political divisions in the USA are not accidental, they are intentional. “A House divided against itself cannot stand.” The phrase “A house divided against itself cannot stand” is a biblical quotation from Mark 3:25, where Jesus used the metaphor to argue that a kingdom or household riven by internal conflict will inevitably collapse. Whether you are Christian or not, it remains an inescapable fact that, “divided, we will fall.”

E Pluribus Unum, a Latin phrase translated into English as “Out of many, one.” The United States of America is the most ethnically and culturally diverse nation on earth, it always has been. Our society is made up of freedom-seekers from every corner of the earth. No matter where we all came from, in one generation or another, what made us all “equal” is E Pluribus Unum and our Foundations of Freedom.

As individuals, we have many differences. But the common focus on freedom, liberty and justice, is what once united Americans in a common cause greater than ourselves.

The enemies of freedom, liberty and justice, knew that the American people were invincible, incapable of being conquered, overcome, or subdued, so long as we remained united in the cause of freedom. Therefore, for the enemies of freedom to defeat the American people, the people had to be divided and pitted against one another.

Call it whatever you like, Right and Left, Right and Wrong, Good and Evil, it’s all the same.

For 250 Years

The power of the People does not come from government. The power of government comes from the People. Government can only do what the People will allow.

Our Declaration of Independence didn’t just establish a free independent sovereign nation, it also declared that we are free independent sovereign individuals.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

It declared that all political power comes from the people, and that the people have a right and duty to correct government when it has become destructive of its sole purpose, to protect individual freedom.

“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

Our Constitution tells government what it has the authority to do. Our Bill of Rights tells the government what it is prohibited from ever doing.

As we celebrate our 250th birthday this July 4th, as a free sovereign nation and people, our government stands in direct violation of these documents and the sole purpose of government in the USA.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

But we have allowed our “more perfect union” to be divided into easily controlled fractured voting blocs based upon special interests and purposeful false propaganda. If we ever want a constitutional government again in the USA, we cannot afford to remain divided.

1. in Order to form a more perfect Union,

2. establish Justice,

3. insure domestic Tranquility,

4. provide for the common defense,

5. promote the general Welfare,

6. and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,

WE MUST BE UNITED IN OUR ACTIONS!

Global socialists (aka communists) and a global Islamic caliphate has targeted our country for total destruction. Both operate together in a temporary marriage of convenience against their common enemy, you and me! The freedom and liberty loving people of the West.

The two have infiltrated and taken over the Democratic Party in the USA, and all similar leftist political parties in all westernized nations, from Canada to England and the EU, Mexico and South America.

Nothing is more important in the 2026 mid-term elections!

If you know me at all, you already know that I’m no fan of any politician or any government. I believed in what Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Payne believed.

“Experience hath shewn, that even under the best forms of government those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.” - Jefferson

President Trump is the most targeted individual to ever occupy the Oval Office in 250 years, that’s a fact. He is, simply because he has set upon the task of upsetting a long-standing global effort to eliminate national sovereignty, security and individual liberty, and the global tyrants determined to meld the USA into a One World Order under Chinese communism, are fighting back.

No, I don’t agree with everything Trump says or does, but I do believe he has chosen this destiny and legacy for himself, as did our nation’s Founders 250 years ago.

We can no longer afford our petty divisions in the USA!

All peace and freedom loving Americans must unite in the 2026 mid-terms to stop the march into global socialism (aka communism) and eliminate the Islamic caliphate currently gaining ground in the USA.

If we continue to allow ourselves to be divided by those who aim to destroy our Constitutional Republic, the USA will fall.

Before you say it, the idea that you can’t unite behind an “imperfect” politician is childish. There are no “perfect” people or politicians, including you! Right now, the united 30% TEAM is winning simply because the 70% TEAM refuses to unite in a common objective, freedom!

Best I can tell, the enemy inside the gates accounts for about 30% of the legitimate US voting population. WE account for about 70% of the legitimate US voting population. But we have been a divided and largely silent majority for many years now.

We have gone-along to get-along for far too long. The enemy has no intentions in ever getting along with us. They intend to “cancel us” permanently. We have allowed ourselves to be intentionally divided over petty pet issues.

United, we are an invincible force in the USA… but only when we are united in action.

Over the years, I have watched many chatter about righting this ship via a second Civil War. I assure you, people who cannot unite to vote together cannot unite for that either. If we fail to vote together, we will soon find ourselves in a position where violence is the only remaining solution. If that happens, while we are divided, it will not look like a second civil war, it will be every man for himself.

Our unity is our strength and our only hope. We must work together to end all forms of election fraud before November, and then, stand together to put down the leftist threats we face today, as a united political front. Our enemies are united, well-financed and on the move. If we aren’t, then they will win.

I no longer need to convince you of what is going on or the anti-American nature of today’s Democratic-Socialist Party. Their evil is visible everywhere now. And yes, some republicans have been drawn into it as well.

We will either have freedom, liberty and justice, or we won’t. It isn’t up to “the powers that be.” This is up to each of us to decide, unite, and resolve together, just as it was 250 years ago!