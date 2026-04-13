Lex Greene

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Rich's avatar
Rich
15h

IMAGINE! If you will, that the Christian leaders of this nation could put away the petty differences, coffee, donuts, popcorn machine, volunteer daycare during service, worship team music(which alone can make a church member stop going to that church)

AND! The leaders pick one Sunday sermon on one agreed upon date and get the congregation to listen to this truth…

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Sandra Lipari's avatar
Sandra Lipari
15h

How are the treasonous traitors still walking free? Biggest problem and Putin is waiting for O to be arrested!

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