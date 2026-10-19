From the UK to Australia, throughout the EU, Canada, South America and South Africa, Ireland, everywhere but Poland, decades old socialist regimes are under siege from foreign invaders, after each country was fatally weakened by leftist WOKE policies.

No, the USA “fake news” isn’t reporting on it all. That’s because our WOKE news media has been nothing but a propaganda machine for the leftist revolution taking place in the USA for many years now, ever since the Marxists of the 60s of Weather Underground fame.

News networks around the world are reporting these events as “GEN Z student protests” over poor school conditions. It’s a blatant outright lie!

Citizens and independent reporters on the ground in these countries are telling the truth as they find it in these streets, with video documenting what’s really happening.

It’s ANTIFA, which is a global network of deeply indoctrinated young people who are fighting against their own countries, alongside communists, socialists and Islamic jihadis. Exactly like the black masked rioters in the USA over the past few years, known for tearing down monuments, burning cities, looting stores and causing mass chaos and destruction. That’s who is destroying all of western civilization around the globe today.

Today’s DSA-Democratic-Socialist Party has already been conquered. Every democrat running for office in 2026 is in direct violation of 5 U.S. Code § 7311 as they openly call for the overthrow of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

All of their campaign talking points are taken right out of The Communist Manifesto by Marx and Engles, or the Quran under Sharia Law doctrines. The countries currently being torn to shreds by ANTIFA overseas, instituted these WOKE leftist policies many years ago and now, they are reaping what they had sown long ago.

Every socialist government on earth is currently in some advanced stage of total collapse. The real citizens are watching their countries as they are burned to the ground by communists, socialists and Islamic terrorists, all working in concert to end western civilization everywhere.

The USA is no exception!

Just a couple weeks from the 2026 mid-term elections, two warring factions within the USA are poised for war, no matter the outcome of the election.

29 States are operating in compliance with our Constitutional Laws. But 21 States are not… It is in these states that the revolution to destroy the USA has taken root and grown into the greatest threat to our nation.

21 leftist-run states stand in direct opposition to the Charters of Freedom, Federal Law and The Rule of Law in general. They stand in support of the revolution against all western nations, including ours.

They have established “lawless sanctuaries” from which they are thwarting the law and challenging Federal Supremacy on matters clearly under the authority of the Federal Government.

The Elections

Every vote in the 2026 elections will be counted as a vote either for or against the United States and the Charters of Freedom. For or against the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

In the 21 leftist sanctuaries for criminal activities, election fraud will be rampant. This is why the 21 states have refused to allow an audit and cleaning of their voter rolls.

As I have proposed several times before, I only know of one solution to this in the 2026 elections and beyond, and that is to STOP “certifying” fraudulent elections!

For years now, our government has been “certifying” election fraud as if these elections are legitimate. That must STOP…

The 21 states refusing an audit of their voter rolls should not qualify for “certification” of their elections unless and until they can prove beyond any doubt that their elections are lawful, free, fair, transparent and void of fraud or non-citizen voters.

If these states cannot “verify” their elections, no one should “certify” their election results, plain and simple. To continue certifying fraudulent elections is why 90% of Americans have lost faith and trust in the elections.

It doesn’t seem to matter whether cheating is involved or not. The results have been certified anyway… Mike Pence knew the 2020 election was stolen and failed his duty as President of the Senate to stop that steal. The efforts to steal elections have carried on ever since.

But no matter what the outcome is in a couple weeks, the USA is poised for the same destruction we see happening in other countries today. I can’t help but wonder which outcome will cause the greatest level of unrest…