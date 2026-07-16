D.C. is 100% corrupt. Personally, I don’t think Trump is, which is why they will continue trying to assassinate him, and lock him down with the corrupt courts in the mean time. (The Deep State is quite real and it’s not partisan. It only supports the LEFT to gain more power. It’s full of people labeled democrats, republicans and independents.)

Worst of all is the Federal Judiciary. We desperately need Judicial reform and to remove literally hundreds of bad judges from the bench instantly. The Department of Justice needs to engage this. Article III does not grant any Judge “lifetime appointment.” It only grants them a position “during good behavior.”

What’s a bad judge, or bad behavior? Anything and everything that is not in furtherance of The Charters of Freedom, as written, intended, adopted and ratified.

Congress can be cleaned up via elections, depending upon two factors, the elimination of all election fraud, including all crime sanctuaries, and people doing our job in the primaries to vote out scumbags, no matter which party they belong to.

The Presidency is manageable via elections too, but not until we eliminate all election fraud (all sanctuary cities), and re-establish what a “Natural Born Citizen” is and isn’t.

The People only need to read, understand and enforce The Charters of Freedom. That’s all. If we do these things, we can save this country.

But if we don’t, the end is very near. The USA will be gone by 2028.