“Artificial Intelligence” is the right name for AI. Its intelligence is indeed artificial…it’s no more intelligent, honest or factual than the average internet poster.

Aside from the fact that AI is mostly being used to create more “fake news” on social media platforms, video images of real people with someone else’s words coming from their mouths, AI is programmed to simply quick-sweep the internet and grab content related to your search topic.

It’s no secret that the internet is full of more lies than truth. So, AI search results are based upon the same lies you can find on your own, it’s just quicker.

Because I see people relying more and more on AI for answers to their questions, so-called “research,” I decided to test AI results myself. As a long-time researcher and writer, I’m accustomed to sifting through volumes of information, eliminating the false information to eventually arrive at the truth.

But AI does not discern or even consider whether something is true or false. It just gathers what’s there and presents it, as if it’s all true.

In other words, it’s just another tech-tool for mass propaganda. There’s no real “intelligence” involved. Using Chat GPT, I asked the following question and received the following answer…

What is Birthright Citizenship?

Chat GPT - “Birthright citizenship is a legal principle that grants automatic citizenship to individuals born within a country’s territory, regardless of the citizenship or immigration status of their parents.”

The Chat GPT answer is based upon the intentional misuse of the 14th Amendment to grant citizenship to the children of illegal migrants born on U.S. soil. But the 14th makes no mention of “birthright” because the amendment is actually a “mass-naturalization” amendment adopted for former slaves and their families at the end of the Civil War. It was never intended for its current misuse 200 years later.

So I asked, What is a Birthright?

Chat GPT - “a legal or moral right someone has by virtue of being born into a particular family, country, or culture.”

I asked, what is Born under the Jurisdiction?

Chat GPT - “Born under the jurisdiction refers to being born in a place where the government or state has full legal authority over you.”

No matter which process is used, the act of any foreign non-citizen of the USA acquiring legal U.S. citizenship, is a “naturalization” process. When completed, and an Oath of Allegiance to the USA is taken, the individual will be a “naturalized” citizen and not a “citizen by birthright.”

This false statement by Chat GPT is based upon common false misinterpretations of the 14th Amendment.

“Birthright citizenship” refers to the principle that a person automatically acquires citizenship of a country simply by being born within its territory, regardless of the nationality or legal status of their parents.”

This false statement and interpretation of the 14th is based upon the legal theory - Jus soli (“right of the soil”) - Citizenship is granted based on place of birth.

But the “Right of Soil” legal concept is based in man-made laws, a method of “naturalized” citizenship based upon man-made naturalization laws, policy, and interpretations.

True “Birthright Citizenship” is based upon The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, also known as Natural Law, the Laws of Nature, explained in The Law of Nations, and the source of all inalienable Natural Rights of citizens. It’s not based upon Jus soli (“right of the soil”), but upon the natural law, Jus sanguinis (“right of blood”) - Citizenship is granted based on parentage rather than place of birth.

The Issue is a Matter of Allegiance

Being born in any particular territory does not produce any allegiance to that territory. Being “born in the USA” to citizens of a foreign land, does not produce any loyalty or allegiance to the USA whatsoever.

Millions who have entered the USA illegally and given birth to a child on American soil, remain loyal to their home country, not the USA. Under U.S. Naturalization codes, despite completing the legal process, a non-citizen is not a legal U.S. Citizen until they have sworn an oath of allegiance to the USA.

Non-citizens in the USA illegally have sworn no allegiance to the USA and of course, neither has their new born child.

AI is no more reliable than everything else on the internet, social media or the fake news networks.

So, why would anyone use a computer program to do their thinking when actually, there’s no real thinking going on in AI? You still need to be smarter than the machine and their anti-American programmers!