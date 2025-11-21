For ten years now, democrats have focused 100% of their attention on one single mission, “GET Trump” by whatever means necessary, failed fake impeachments, false criminal allegations, sick and perverted false rumors, lawfare to block his policies, mass anti-Trump propaganda and even two assassination attempts. Trump isn’t actually the real target…it’s our Constitutional Republic they hold in their crosshairs.

Ten years later, democrats have no wins and have lost their party to Marxists and Muslims, as the DNC fast becomes Americas Marxist-Muslim Party.

Failing at all of it, their constituency is now nothing more than a shrinking minority of lunatic leftists, taxpayer dependents, formerly brainwashed minions now waking up, ANTIFA insurrectionists, and foreign Marxist-Muslim enemies now in control of the Democrat Party.

In a last gasp effort to “GET Trump” and save their party from certain ruin as the 2026 mid-term elections approach, they have returned to the age old “it’s the economy stupid” campaign rhetoric, under yet another fake marketing ploy, “affordability.”

The problem for democrats is…the facts support Trump on this too

Fundamentally, affordability is basically driven by two factors, inflation (how far the dollar will go) and earnings capacity (how much the average worker can earn). Here are the official stats…



INFLATION BIDEN V. TRUMP

· TRUMP INFLATION RATE 2017-2021 = 1.925 average for his first term

· BIDEN INFLATION RATE 2021-2025 = 4.95 average for Biden’s four years, with a high of 7.0 in 2021

· TRUMP INFLATION RATE FOR YTD 2025 = 3.0 (down from the high of 7.0 in 2021 under Biden, and equal to 2024 so far)

OTHER FACTORS - affordability is also affected by “supply and demand” which is especially visible in food prices.

When supply is greater than demand, prices come down to move products and produce before it spoils. But when demand is greater than supply, prices rise to slow the demand.

The greatest change in this regard is the addition of more than 20 million new (illegal alien) mouths to feed flooded into the USA from 2021-2025 under Biden. This greatly increased food demand, without increasing food supply. In fact, food supplies were in decline during the Biden term due to government regulations and interference in the markets.

PER CAPITA EARNINGS have increased every year no matter who is in office, for those “gainfully employed.” Of course, this does not improve the lives or affordability for anyone not gainfully employed, relying upon taxpayer-funded benefits to sustain life.

GAS AT THE PUMP

Gas was the lowest in many years at $1.96 per gallon in May of 2020 under Trump.

It was the highest ever in history at $5.03 per gallon in June of 2022 under Biden.

As of October 2025, the national average price at the pumps was $3.19 per gallon. The national average price at the pump as of today is $3.07 per gallon, with prices under $3 a gallon in most RED states due to lower state gasoline taxes.

Regardless of income level, all Americans are still feeling the biggest budget pinch in the 2025 economy at the grocery store. Food prices remain very high. The question is, why? …and What can be done to bring food prices back down to a more “affordable” level?

FACTS ABOUT GROCERY PRICES

According to official reports by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the #1 cause of high food prices in 2025 is the 2020 “Pandemic.” Essentially, the “Pandemic” caused a total interruption in everything, from farming to transport, imports and exports, reductions in work force, destruction of products deemed “unsafe,” and overall productivity decline.

According to these reports, the greatest increases in food prices happened between 2021 and 2024. What I find most interesting is the greatest increase in food prices happened between 2023 and 2024, as the 2024 elections approached. As an example…

From September 2023 to September 2024

· Eggs - $2.07 to $3.82 (per dozen)

· Beef - $5.11 to $5.67 (per pound)

· Chicken - $1.90 to $1.98 (per pound)

· Fresh Produce - $1.80 to $2.15 in January to $1.94 (per pound)

Overall, food prices hit the peak in August of 2022, at a 13.5% increase from August of 2021. According to the report…

· Supply chain challenges, including those related to COVID-19 and global relations such as the war in Ukraine

· Inflation

· Higher labor and transportation costs

· Animal disease, such as the avian flu in 2022 which impacted egg and chicken prices

· Extreme weather events which damage crops and affect animals

Clearly, the greatest increases in food prices took place during the Biden administration between January 2021 and January 2025.

2025

Egg prices peaked in March at $6.23 a dozen, now down at $3.49 a dozen as of September 2025.

The biggest food price increase has been in beef. This is a simple “supply and demand” problem that can only be fixed with increased supply of homegrown beef.

TARIFFS

Tariffs only impact “imported” products and only from certain specific countries. They do not affect products “made in the USA.” Tariffs have not even been in effect long enough to impact prices in the USA yet. Most often, the original Trump tariff quickly resulted in new trade negotiations ending in a better trade deal and lower tariffs for both trading partners. Trump used tariffs to bring trading partners to the negotiating table.

So, once again, democrats are trying to con their voters by pounding the war drums over “affordability.” In the end, once people know the real facts, it’s yet another loser for democrats and a winner for Trump!

Now, the mindless LEFT will say, “you’re just saying this because you’re a Trumper.”

No, we support Trump because in every case, the facts support Trump! We simply support the facts, which happen to support Trump!