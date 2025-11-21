Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mmead's avatar
mmead
2h

>Trump isn’t actually the real target…it’s our Constitutional Republic >they hold in their crosshairs.

Reminds me of the saying he’s used, “They’re not after me, they’re after YOU. I’m just standing in the way.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture