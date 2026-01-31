1997 Clinton appointed D.C. District Judge issues ruling including a nationwide block on a Trump EO requiring proof of legal Citizenship in order to vote in U.S. Elections.

Federal judge strikes down parts of Trump executive order on citizenship verification for voter registration

Democrat District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, appointed to the bench by Bill Clinton in 1997, attempts to block efforts to make certain that only legal American Citizens are voting in U.S. Elections. In reviewing her ruling, I find that the basis for her ruling is in error, likely by intent, with political purpose.

“U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the Constitution gives states and Congress, not the president, the power to set rules for federal elections.”

The problem with this foundation for her ruling is the fact that Trump’s EO did not “set any new rules” or create any new laws for U.S. Elections. It has always been illegal for any non-citizen to vote in U.S. Elections under laws long established by Congress.

To vote in U.S. federal, state, and local elections, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a U.S. citizen , including those born abroad to U.S. citizen parents or naturalized citizens.

Be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day .

Meet your state’s residency requirements .

Be registered to vote by your state’s deadline.

Not be currently incarcerated for a felony conviction.

Non-citizens, including lawful permanent residents (green card holders), cannot vote in federal or state elections.

Trump’s EO pertained only to enforcement of the laws long established by Congress. Therefore, the underlying foundation for District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s ruling today is without any legal foundation at all.

Despite many unconstitutional past practices by other Oval Office occupants, who used EO’s as if the Executive Branch is the legislative branch, and past court practices of “inventing laws from the bench” as if they are the legislative branch, Trump’s EO makes no attempt to create any new law or new rule, other than to order the enforcement of existing law.

Further, the U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling significantly limiting the authority of federal district courts to issue nationwide injunctions, now referred to as “universal injunctions”.

“In a 6-3 decision on June 27, 2025, the Court held that lower courts lack the power to block federal executive actions across the entire country unless such relief is necessary to fully remedy the harm to the specific plaintiffs before them.”

This decision by the Supreme Court makes today’s ruling by D.C. Democrat Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly unconstitutional and unlawful on its face.

Because voting by non-citizens is illegal in the USA, enforcement of these laws is not only reasonable and the duty of every official serving under an Oath to uphold our laws, it’s necessary, especially today!

Just yesterday I issued a report titled “Massive Systemic Voter Fraud, CONFIRMED”

This report was based upon an official public meeting in Wisconsin where evidence of massive election fraud was exposed. (SEE VIDEO)

Wisconsin found over 7-million voters on the rolls, when there are only 4-million voting age adults in the entire state, only 3.6-million of them registered to vote.

District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s ruling is correct on one hand, that only Congress has the power to establish election laws, and Congress has. Additionally, Congress has taken additional action in the House, passing H.R.22 - SAVE Act consistent with Trump’s EO, awaiting action in the U.S. Senate.

“Introduced in House (01/03/2025) Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or the SAVE Act This bill requires individuals to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.”

So clearly, Congress and Trump are aligned in the effort to enforce existing U.S. Law which makes it illegal for non-citizens to vote in the USA, with 110 co-sponsors of the Bill, all of them Republican of course. Only democrats want to prevent election integrity making it possible for illegal voting in the USA to continue in democrat-controlled districts, or as they call them, “sanctuaries.”

It’s only the left-wing democrat appointed judges who are not aligned with U.S. Law, the U.S. Constitution and the proper legal enforcement of our laws. We are seeing this judicial activism on a daily basis.

Why do you suppose you have to provide proof of ID for everything under the sun except voting these days? How many guesses do you need?

Why do you suppose democrat-controlled states are suing the Federal Government for seeking to audit their voter rolls?

Why do you think the F.B.I. just raided the Fulton County Georgia Elections Offices?

I’m betting the D.C. District Court ruling will be overturned by a higher court in short order.

But, WHAT CAN WE DO?

IMMEDIATE ACTION NEEDED: The U.S. Senate is the most corrupt political body in the USA right now. The House has already passed the H.R. 22 SAVE ACT. We need to light up Senators offices to quickly pass the SAVE ACT and send it to Trump to sign into law.

HERE YOU GO! Let’s get busy!

There is NO saving our Republic so long as democrats can use non-citizens to disenfranchise millions of legal American electors and the 2026 mid-term elections will be here before you know it!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is also the “presiding judge” on the FISA Court used to “get Trump” via unlawful and unconstitutional Surveillance. In other words, she’s an important member of “the Deep State.”