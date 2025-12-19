Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
9h

What Kelsey said was played on: Red State Talk Radio this morning.

What do you know: Frasier is a Conservative and still going :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture