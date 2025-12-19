Famous actor Kelsey Grammer managed to speak the whole truth in just 1:35 minutes in a recent podcast interview.

Kelsey Grammer (video)

Grammer is right, the extreme anti-American LEFT caused businessman Trump to seek the Oval Office and caused almost 80 million Americans to vote for him three times.

Yes, we all want to “Make America Great Again,” the way many of us remember it before socialists, communists, murderers, gangs, perverts, violent Sharia Muslims and 3rd world illegal migrants invaded our country.

Before a deadly divisive “diversity” replaced E Pluribus Unum… Before politicians created and ignited racism and deep divisions across America, all the way down to the kitchen table, destroying families and friends.

We knew that to even have a chance, we had to elect a President who wanted to Make America Great Again, instead of another anti-American global Marxist deviant aiming to finish America off for good.

But Grammer is right, “Trump can’t protect us anymore.” He’s doing all he can, facing endless road blocks, usurpations, subversions, seditions and insurrections, all erected and mobilized with intent by the anti-American LEFT.

The political LEFT in this country is very sick! They have become a fatal cancer in our country, spreading like a wildfire, threatening our very existence, freedom, liberty, justice and national security.

Trump alone cannot solve our problem. At some point, sooner or later, We the People will have to solve this problem.

The LEFT has repeatedly proven that they do not care what they have to do to defeat us, to destroy everything we love in this world, everyone we care about.

What should we do, and when should we do it?