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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
2h

Those who support abortion know that it is ending the life of a human child. They just don't care. They are being selfish by putting themselves--women and men---before the child. These are those who someday will support euthanasia for the elderly and the disabled. Life is of no real value except for their own life.

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Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
6m

DO YOU KNOW???

Murder is an unjustifiable kill. It’s the taking of an “innocent” human life, with Malice aforethought, the specific mental state (mens rea) required to convict a defendant of murder, defined as the conscious intent to cause death or great bodily harm, or a depraved indifference to human life..

This is the perfect definition of “abortion.”

It’s supported by 87% of democrat voters, and 69% of independent voters…

Only a majority of republican voters stand opposed. So, don’t tell me there’s no difference between democrats, independents and republicans!

There’s a BIG difference!

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