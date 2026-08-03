According to a May 2025 Gallup Survey, 61% of American females and 41% of American males support abortion, always framed as “choice” and “women’s rights.” What about the Rights of the innocent human child, guaranteed Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness, by our Declaration of Independence?

Gender Gap : The gap in pro-choice self-identification reached its highest point in 2025, driven by a decrease in men’s support while women’s support remained steady.

Partisan Divide: The gender gap is most pronounced among Democrats (87% of women vs. 84% of men support legality in 2024) and Republicans (40% of women vs. 37% of men).

Although many of these folks pretend to not know they are taking the innocent life of a human child in every abortion case, they absolutely know better. We’ve all seen high-definition 3D ultrasound images through every stage of pregnancy for years now. Every medical professional who performs these procedures is in direct violation of their hippocratic oath to “do no harm.”

According to the Gallup poll results, 40% of republican women and 37% of men find themselves on the wrong side of good and evil on this issue. But at least a majority of republican voters are on the good side.

But 87% of democrat women and 84% of men support the taking of innocent human lives in the womb. Only a tiny minority of democrat voters, 13-16%, support the most fundamental American Right, the Right to Life!

So, here’s my question…

Why in the hell should we allow people who do not even believe in a basic Right to Human Life, to vote for what’s best for the whole country and every American Citizen?

What possible good can come from such a society?

These are the same people trying to overthrow the Charters of Freedom, destroy our Constitutional Republic, and install communism and socialism in our beloved country, enslaving every American as nothing more than a worker-bee for their ill-fated form of tyranny!

The same people support defunding law enforcement, open borders, Islamic terrorism, getting rid of I.C.E., and returning violent criminals to our streets, while disarming lawful American Citizens.

As I have warned for many years now, so-called “independents” are far more aligned with democrats, than republicans, on every issue except the size of government and taxation.

“69% of independents support abortion legality, with a slight gender gap: 71% of independent women and 67% of independent men favor legal abortion”

Our nation is very sick… a majority of both democrat and independent voters support the killing of innocent human children, before they even have a chance at life!

We either turn this country back in the right direction this November, or our country will be overcome by this invasive illness!

When evil is allowed to exist, for even a moment, it will take root and spread like wildfire. That’s exactly what has happened…

It’s a serious question… should anyone who opposes LIFE itself, have a vote in what’s best for the rest of us?

We have one final chance in 2026 to put evil on the run… don’t miss it!