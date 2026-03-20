One thing should be quite clear to all freedom-loving Americans at this point. Not only is freedom never free, it comes at the highest of prices, and the path to freedom is indeed quite narrow, and less traveled as a result.

At the end of the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin is famously attributed for the statement, “A republic, if you can keep it,” following the conclusion of the 1787 Constitutional Convention. While the exact wording and context are debated by historians, the anecdote originates from the journal of delegate James McHenry, who recorded that a woman—identified as Elizabeth Willing Powel—asked Franklin what kind of government had been created. His response, as preserved in McHenry’s notes, was: “A republic, if you can keep it.”

239 years after the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, we are clearly having great trouble keeping the republic that document created. The Democrat Party stands almost entirely opposed to the Charters of Freedom today. It has become the least “democratic” organization in the USA, ever since 2008. Just last November, 98 House Democrats voted against denouncing socialism in the USA.

Today’s Democrat Party is openly “socialist” now. A foreign system that directly violates everything in the Charters of Freedom. When democrats talk about “saving democracy,” they do not mean saving our republic as established by the U.S. Constitution. They mean “saving democratic socialism.”

“Franklin’s quote above underscores the foundational idea that a republic is not self-sustaining. It requires active civic engagement, virtue, and vigilance from its citizens to endure. Unlike a monarchy or dictatorship, a republic depends on the people’s commitment to self-governance, the rule of law, and constitutional principles.”

That’s a mouthful… and it is inescapably true!

Even the socialists in the USA give lip-service to the Constitution, while they work around the clock to destroy it and institute global socialism. They are so diabolical at this point that they even con people by misquoting Bible scripture, in their “Jesus was a socialist” doctrines.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of modern Americans often choose the path of least resistance in their political decisions, going-along to get-along with those who have no intentions of ever getting along with them.

The anti-American extreme left is by far the most politically active members of our society. They hate our republic and everything about it. They are determined to destroy it, by any means necessary, including a scorched earth mission to make sure they destroy everything and everyone.

Meanwhile, the pro-American right is still acting like good will prevail over evil, without any effort on their part.

The vast majority of Americans play politics at election time like watching their favorite reality TV show, or sitcom. They vote for or against personalities, public personas and con-artist talking point memos. Most aren’t even aware of the most pressing issues of the day.

If every American voted on the basis of who will best protect and preserve our freedom by upholding and enforcing the Charters of Freedom and the Rule of Law, our country wouldn’t be headed for the boneyard of failed republics today. But they don’t…

Most Americans have never met their local House Representative, their local Mayor or City Council, much less their State Senators. Most have never met any of the candidates running for office.

Instead, most Americans vote on the basis of massive public political propaganda, personalities, and name recognition, or based upon party lines. Very few Americans take the time to know who they are voting for and why. Sadly, most don’t even vote for the right things or right reasons and then they wonder why American politics is such a mess.

To have freedom, liberty and justice, we have to fight for them, all the time. It isn’t enough that our Founders fought for them 250 years ago, or that our greatest generations defended them almost a century ago.

In two recent pieces, I explain that Socialism is Self-Imposed Communism and why Compromise is Overrated. American politics is most often referred to as RIGHT and LEFT. But in reality, it’s all about RIGHT and WRONG!

“A republic, if you can keep it.” - Said Ben Franklin.

If the Charters of Freedom are still the “Supreme Law of this Land,” we will have to enforce them. If we don’t, then they are no longer the Supreme Law of this Land and we, are no longer a Constitutional Republic.