Dog lovers are probably at least somewhat familiar with Pavlov’s famous studies and conclusions in dog training through experimental psychological conditioning methods. What most people do not know is that after completing his studies in animal behavior patterns and psychological conditioning, Pavlov moved on to experiments with human conditioning, in the end, proving that the same psychological conditioning methods used to train dogs also works on human beings, for the same reasons.

Pavlov (1902) started from the idea that there are some things that a dog does not need to learn. For example, dogs don’t learn to salivate whenever they see food. This reflex is ‘hard-wired’ into the dog. Pavlov showed that dogs could be conditioned to salivate at the sound of a bell if that sound was repeatedly presented at the same time that they were given food. Pavlov’s studies of classical conditioning have become famous since his early work between 1890 and 1930. Classical conditioning is “classical” in that it is the first systematic study of the basic laws of learning (also known as conditioning).

Today, we often hear the term “triggered” when referring to how and why people react to certain “stimuli.” “A stimulus is any object, event, or factor that influences human behavior. It can be something we see, hear, or feel, affecting our decisions and actions.”

In particular, when we see someone react to a “trigger” or “stimuli” in a manner which defies logic, fact and common sense, we know that this response has most likely been “conditioned” into the person.

As a light example, when Americans buy a bottle of ketchup at the grocery store, most will reach for a bottle of Heinz. Not because they know it’s the best ketchup on the shelf, but because they have been “conditioned” to do so via millions in Heinz advertising.

A more heavy example, would be the 2020 Global COVID Reset Experiment. According to official government data, approximately 70% of Americans took the first CV19 “vaccine” because they were “conditioned” to do so, asking no normal questions and considering no normal concerns whatsoever. They did so because they were told to, by people they thought they could trust. They were “conditioned” through fearmongering from our government, news media, medical community, and even threatened by family and friends.

In both cases, the decisions made and actions taken are the result of “conditioning.” This happens all day every day in everyday life. Advertising is the most common form of “mass-conditioning” to drive revenue and profits to products and services.

It becomes very dangerous though, when society or segments of society are intentionally “conditioned” to involuntary reactions to specific stimuli as it relates to relationships and interaction with others, and especially political agendas.

Over the weekend, the nation and world watched so-called “No Kings” events across the country. A large number of attendees were older, often retired citizens protesting the policies of “King Donald Trump.”

It was a prime example of illogical human “conditioning” as since Trump returned to the White House nine months ago, he has worked to increase Social Security benefits, eliminate income tax on those benefits, and secure Medicare funds for retirees by stopping those resources from being misused to benefit “illegal aliens,” all to benefit America’s aging seniors.

So, why were retirees out in the streets protesting these Trump policies designed to help retirees? It’s entirely illogical and anti-thetical to common sense and reality.

Who “conditioned” segments of society to oppose the policies designed to benefit them? Who conditioned young people to believe in socialism and communism when world history has proven both systems to be failures, and even the deadliest systems on earth? Who conditioned the black community to vote for the people who fought to keep slavery in place, opposed the Civil Rights Acts, and even formed the Ku Klux Klan? Who conditioned American women to vote for a Right to murder their own innocent children as a form of birth control?

A brief study of cities run by democrats verses cities run by republicans will quickly eliminate any reason to ever vote democrat in this country. Yet, half of voters have been conditioned to vote democrat, no matter how bad democrat run cities become.

No one wants to admit that they are being intentionally manipulated or that they are even susceptible to such things. Nobody wants to accept the idea that they are as easily trained as a pet. And yet, there are very few who escape these manipulations, true “free critical thinkers.” Conditioning is actually far more common than we think.

Most of the time, it’s harmless. Other times, it’s deadly, resulting in a mass-shooting, suicidal voting, lawfare, and even assassinations.

It’s worse than ever today too, due to the Internet and Social Media. If you have never seen Social Dilemma, you need to. You should also pay attention to the topic of “dystopia” starting with the short film titled Modern Citizen.

Socialism and communism are direct examples of how the promise of a “utopian” society quickly devolves into a “dystopian” society.

Americans must free themselves from these intentional manipulations in order to remain a free people. Time is running out to do it!