Lex Greene

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Lex Greene
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FACT OF THE CENTURY

The American Citizens can do anything they want, anytime they want, so long as they move united in a narrow common cause and refuse to take no for an answer…

But, when the people have no such will, there will be no such way!

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C Lee Sandvick's avatar
C Lee Sandvick
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What will it take to wake up the American citizens who actually want a free country? Not just the ones who voted.

Right before 5 Today, I stopped by the library. While there, I asked the desk person what they thought of the election results. She said I can’t discuss it but when I did thumbs up, so did she.

I said I was so excited that the DSA drafted their own constitution and would replace our current constitution as soon as they could. Both she and the black female security guard I asked after that both loved the idea of a new constitution.

Sad.

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