Before attempting to write Election 2026 (Part 3) I feel it necessary to properly address the proverbial elephant in the room, the true condition of our society today, which may no longer be capable of freedom, liberty or Justice.

Before offering my own thoughts, I want to share the thoughts of Founder John Adams… from his speech on October 11, 1798, just eleven years after the adoption of the U.S. Constitution.

“While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence. But should the people of America once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another, and towards foreign nations, which assumes the language of justice and moderation while it is practicing iniquity and extravagance, and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candor, frankness, and sincerity, while it is rioting in rapine and insolence, this country will be the most miserable habitation in the world; because we have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” - John Adams

Our society has been trained to blame the political class for every evil facing our nation today, as the society continues to elect, or allow to be selected, the people most responsible for the demise of our sovereign nation of free people.

The simple truth is, at all times in history, the political class is a direct reflection of our society. Corrupt politicians are the result of equally corrupt or completely ignorant voters.

Everyone wants to fire everyone in government, with no clue who to replace them with, and no means to remove anyone from power, many of whom never should have been allowed an ounce of power to begin with…

The fact is, when a majority of voters support killing babies in the womb, pretend as though all sexual perversions are just alternative lifestyles, destroy the nuclear family, oppose financial freedom, and believe that communism, socialism and Islamic tyranny are better than The American Dream, we have become an immoral society incapable of freedom.

Nothing good can come from such people!

Prior to the election, it was easy for me to know what to write about to let people know what was happening, what we are up against, and what they could do about it.

But post-election, I’m not sure what to write. Bad people are voting for very bad people to do the very worst of things, while others stayed home, opposed, but refusing to show up and vote against it all.

Bad people have corrupted every part of government in the USA, or sat idle watching it all happen. The very worst of people ever to set foot on U.S. soil are working around the clock to destroy the USA and every legal citizen in it. But the best of people seem to lack the intelligence or backbone to rise up and put the evil down.

As I write, everyone in government is moving-on from the bogus elections as if they are legitimate. Instead of challenging the fraud we all see, they are busy shuffling the government around to accommodate the incoming frauds.

Nobody seems ready to do anything to stop the final demise of a once great nation.

As I have written many times before, where there is the will, there is always a way. But when there is no such will, then there is no way.

It should be quite clear by now that no political figure is going to save our Constitution, Bill of Rights, freedom, liberty or justice. That leaves only the American people to do it…and half of them are determined to destroy the country.

No, Adam’s and all other Founders who made very similar statements were right. What they created was a system of self-governance that could only stand so long as The People remained connected to basic moral foundations.

Once a majority of Americans no longer had a moral compass or conscience, the nation was doomed to failure.

No amount of prayer can change this. No amount of complaining and whining can change it either.

The USA is no longer a Christian nation willing to uphold and defend freedom. We’re no longer the “land of the free,” because we are no longer the “home of the brave.” Most Christians have not voted on their moral conscience for decades! Most have been voting for people who violate all Ten Commandments!

I can continue writing about the many methods of fraud and corruption, but until The People are ready to do something about it, what difference can it make?

I lost hope and faith in politicians over 40 years ago. My faith in the American people is just about gone too.