Lex Greene

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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
5h

“Under these circumstances, I am probably wasting my life in a futile effort to make a difference.”

I truly, TRULY understand how you feel…but our nation didn’t come into being because Patriots, LIKE YOU, started waving the white towel. Isn’t there an old saying (here we go again) that says, “I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees.” You’re not a quitter, Lex.

I was at the Dr’s office today and a woman there, retired, former city council and school board member. She was FIRED UP and telling anyone who would listen, that our country is in very deep trouble with all these ignorant 30’something communists running their pieholes about s**t they know nothing about. I didn’t ask her name, but I asked how old she was. 85, she said. I SWEAR I DIDN’T THINK SHE WAS OLDER THAN MY SISTER!!!! We had a very good conversation about the state of affairs in our nation.

Forceful, steady, passionate. I was inspired by her, and it takes alot to inspire me lately. I asked her if people in her orbit felt the same or had they become apathetic and complacent…Her reply was, and I quote, “People I know are furious about what is going on. They can’t wait to vote!!!!”

We all get a little frustrated and disquieted…But think where we’d be if our Forefathers threw their hands up in disgust at the colonial loyalists to the British King.

Did the Lord Christ Jesus sit down in the Garden of Gethsemane and tell God he was just too tired of trying to save the world?

uh………..no.

We have a calling. We have to be faithful to it.

God bless you Lex.

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Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
3h

Believe it or not, the future of American Freedom, Liberty and Justice will hinge upon what percentage of our population can correctly answer this one question….and what percentage are willing to stand united to enforce that law.

Is the USA established and founded on the basis of British Common Law, or Natural Law, also known as The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God? One will save freedom, the other will destroy it.

The answer is one of the two, which one?

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