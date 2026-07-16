There are many of us out here, who have spent decades researching, writing, actively working to Make America Great Again long before Donald Trump decided to run for President in 2016. We thought that if the American people just knew the truth about what was being done to our country, sooner or later, they would rise up united to secure freedom again.

Today, it looks like we greatly overestimated the determination of the average American to live free. We never underestimated those determined to destroy the USA, but we were labeled “tin foil hat conspiracy theorists.” Now, everything we warned about has come to pass in broad daylight. Those “theories” are now our collective “reality.”

250 years ago, founding Americans risked everything, including their lives, to fight their way out from under the boot of England. 250 years later, most Americans have gotten comfortable with the loss of every freedom and liberty they have ever known. Meanwhile, younger generations are voting to end what freedoms and liberties we have left.

For years now, people have asked me why I still try to fight this fight. “It’s futile, Lex. There’s no saving the USA, freedom, liberty or justice now.” … they say!

The answer is quite simple: I refuse to surrender my freedom to anyone, and more importantly, I refuse to allow my kids to live under boot, if there’s something I can do to prevent it.

Yes, the odds are now overwhelmingly stacked against us, because “the people” have waited far too long to stop the anti-American insanity. When evil is allowed to exist for even a moment, it will take root and grow, like a cancer that will eventually consume its host, our country.

Today, as we enter the 2026 mid-term elections, freedom, liberty and justice are on life support in the USA.

Young voters are fast becoming the largest active voting bloc in the USA, and they have been sold a litany of outright lies about our country, and the alleged benefits of socialism and communism. They no longer desire freedom, liberty or justice.

They think destroying our Charters of Freedom amounts to “saving democracy.”

They are very united and active in this movement to destroy the United States. But those who know better and oppose the lies that have been sold to young voters, are not united and active at all.

America First voters are largely missing in action, beyond casting a ballot for Trump, before returning to their daily lives, as if Trump alone can solve the problem.

250 years ago, we were a small nation of fierce fighters for freedom. Today, we’re a nation of moral misfits, indoctrinated idiots, terminal malcontents, delusional conservatives who think the Republic can be saved by just electing Trump.

People know that our elections are rigged with massive fraud. But instead of standing up together to stop the fraud, they just decide not to bother voting at all, or throw their vote away on 3rd party fantasies. Instead of standing up together to reform the two powerful primary political parties in the USA, they take their football and run to the couch, leaving both parties in the hands of those they oppose.

Yet so long as The Charters of Freedom remain “the supreme law of this land,” the power remains in the hands of “the people” to right this ship, reign in their government to constitutional boundaries and secure freedom, liberty and justice for all posterity.

We don’t need any new laws; we need complete law enforcement in accordance with the clear text and intent of the Foundations of our Freedom. This type of law enforcement can only be done by the American Citizens.

But where are they?

Dumbed-down, drugged-up, distracted, hooked on self-indulgence, afraid of their government, and divided into impotent tiny factions incapable of uniting in the cause of freedom…that’s where they are.

So, is the fight for freedom futile today?

Should I have quit years ago like most? Should I quit now and just accept that my country and freedom cannot be saved? Am I wasting my time, energy, resources and breath to continue trying to unite Americans in the cause of their own freedom?

I have had this Substack for 18 months now. I only have just under 700 subscribers, only 28 of whom have even committed $8 a month to support these works. I don’t do this for a living, but this takes enormous time and energy away from what I do to make a living.

If my efforts are not worthy of your support, then what I’m doing here is a futile effort. It isn’t even about money really. The lack of support is just a real-world demonstration of what people think my efforts are worth, in most cases, nothing.

Under these circumstances, I am probably wasting my life in a futile effort to make a difference.

Things that cost nothing are worth exactly what they cost. I’m finally coming to that realization. Things people won’t invest in, including their own freedom, are things they won’t have.

When it’s all gone, don’t blame the communists on the other side or the politicians. It didn’t have to end this way. The People can stop it anytime they want. Clearly, they don’t want to, yet. Maybe they never will…