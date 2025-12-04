A Few Things to Watch For
coming soon...stay tuned
It appears the Seditious Six video calling for mutiny and insurrection in the Military was an idea hatched at an October 29, 2025 meeting at the Brookings Institute. It also appears the idea was approved by Barack Hussein Obama.
Senator Mark Warner eliminated any doubts about the clear intent of the Sedicious Six when he later said “Uniformed Military may help save us from this President.”
It appears that the leader of the Sedicious Six, Sen. Mark Kelly, has a twin brother, Scott Kelly, who is directly and tightly connected to Ukraine’s clown Zelensky, via Zelensky Aide Yermak, who recently resigned after his apartment was raided in Ukraine, based upon corruption accusations.
Bill and Hillary Clinton are trying to dodge appearing before Congress under oath regarding the Epstein Investigation. People with nothing to hide usually don’t run from justice.
NATO takes their orders from global socialists at the WEF (World Economic Forum) and along with Germany, they are now pushing back against Trump “peace plans” for Ukraine and Russia. It was their war all along, backed by Obama and Co. in the USA.
DOJ sues Washington State over hidden election records that most certainly prove massive election fraud.
The war for the future of freedom is ramping up and things are going to get even more dicey between now and the 2026 elections… stay tuned and hang on to your hats!
Great article. I will be sharing this and Democrats Need Dummies tomorrow on my substack.
Victor Davis Hansen said the seditious six’s comments were also coordinated with signs outside military bases with the same theme to not listen to their commanders. It was a well coordinated, well financed plan to undermine the President. Their plan to start a coup before 2026.