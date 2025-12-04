It appears the Seditious Six video calling for mutiny and insurrection in the Military was an idea hatched at an October 29, 2025 meeting at the Brookings Institute. It also appears the idea was approved by Barack Hussein Obama.

Senator Mark Warner eliminated any doubts about the clear intent of the Sedicious Six when he later said “Uniformed Military may help save us from this President.”

It appears that the leader of the Sedicious Six, Sen. Mark Kelly, has a twin brother, Scott Kelly, who is directly and tightly connected to Ukraine’s clown Zelensky, via Zelensky Aide Yermak, who recently resigned after his apartment was raided in Ukraine, based upon corruption accusations.

NATO takes their orders from global socialists at the WEF (World Economic Forum) and along with Germany, they are now pushing back against Trump “peace plans” for Ukraine and Russia. It was their war all along, backed by Obama and Co. in the USA.