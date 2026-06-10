Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1d

I am a woman too and I could not agree with you more. I am totally ashamed of what most women in this country have become. And YES the enemy knew what gender to go after in order to turn the tide in this country. Getting moms out of the kitchen and into the board room had nothing to do with equality and everything to do with destroying the basic humanity of women. The enemy knew if they could convince women to abandon the very reason they were born they could convince them and men too of anything. Abortion was never about a women’s rights. It has always been about destroying the very essence of what it is to be a human. To destroy the sanctity of life is to destroy what it means to be a human. It separates us from the lower forms of life. The acceptance of abortion is what they had to accomplish in order to drive in part of the depopulation agenda…….euthanasia of the what they call the “useless eaters” which are the mentally and physically disabled, the elderly and anyone over the age of 65. Just look what is happening in Canada. They are offering self assisted suicide (MaID) instead of medical care as a way to save money from their socialist medical care system. And many Canadians are accepting the fact that the useless eaters are costing the country a lot of money. And of course as you said not all women have lost their way but enough to turn this country from Republic to a communist country. Even worse possibly a Muslim country.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
1d

I strongly urge reading “A Disease of the Public Mind” by Thomas Fleming on the causes of the 1860 Civil War. The similarities are chilling.

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