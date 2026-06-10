To the Citizens of the United States.

“When the public is called to investigate and decide upon a question in which not only the present members of the community are deeply interested, but upon which the happiness and misery of generations yet unborn is in great measure suspended, the benevolent mind cannot help feeling itself peculiarly interested in the result. In this situation, I trust the feeble efforts of an individual, to lead the minds of the people to a wise and prudent determination, cannot fail to be acceptable to the candid and dispassionate part of the community. Encouraged by this consideration, I have been induced to offer my thoughts upon the present important crisis of our public affairs.”

The words written above are not my own, though they represent my sentiments today, and seem all too appropriate for what promises to be a very disturbing subject that affects every American Citizen, born and yet to be born. The words above are borrowed from an anti-Federalist Paper Titled Brutus 1.

Disturbing enough is our new reality, a nation flooded with tens of millions of foreign illegal invaders, who are not the least interested in assimilating into our culture, but rather, overtaking our culture and way of life, liberty, and freedom for all. A nation of voters so easily conned and manipulated into self-destruction. Even more disturbing is the reality that today’s Democrat Party has become the greatest political threat to our Charters of Freedom and our very existence.

But what I’m about to address today, I find to be the most disturbing reality of all…

A Nation Destroyed From Within

Our Constitutional Republic is designed to be “of, by and for The People,” with all political power derived from the consent of the governed, the lawful voters. Yet, what I feared so many years ago stares us right in the face today, a population too evil and ignorant to remain a free people.

Social-communism has taken root in the USA.

“Socialism and communism are distinct economic and political ideologies that both advocate for public ownership of the means of production but differ in implementation, goals, and degree of state control. Socialism is generally viewed as a transitional or moderate phase where the government manages industrial capacity and distributes goods based on individual contribution, often allowing for some private property and democratic processes.”

In the case of the USA, “democratic processes” are being used, fraudulently manipulated, to overthrow our Constitutional Republic, destroy freedom, liberty and justice, and install global communism. This is the current agenda of today’s no longer democratic party, under the control of social-communists. Sadly, millions of young Americans love the idea of communism now, believing it’s some kind of utopian communal living arrangement like peacenik communes in 1960s Oregon, with no government at all. Nothing could be further from reality…

USA Public Enemy #1 - The Lawyer Class

Our Federal, State and Local governments are not run by fellow citizens elected by the People. In every case, they are run by The Lawyer Class. At the top is the Federal Courts, elected by no one, accountable to no one, and in control of everyone, including the White House and Congress.

No other class of Americans have done as much to undermine and overthrow the Charters of Freedom, declaring themselves the final arbiters of truth, justice and the American Way. From the ACLU and SPLC to the legal professionals who actually write the laws, and then decide which laws to enforce, and which laws not to, based upon an anti-American political agenda.

USA Public Enemy #2 - Foreign Financiers of Insurrection and Treason

Funneling billions into the USA to finance seditious anti-American operations on American soil, like ACT BLUE, the WEF, UN and Soros Foundation, the violence and destruction we see in our streets are the result of such organizations, working in concert with today’s Democrat Party.

Billions in international laundered funds are being poured into the USA with a clear stated intent to take down the USA and meld it into a 3rd world member of a global commune under foreign governance.

USA Public Enemy # 3 - Public Indoctrination via Academia, Education and Mass Media

Whole generations of Americans have been raised to know absolutely nothing about their own country, their heritage, the foundations of their own freedom. They been Pavlov trained to hate everything about their own country, the most culturally diverse nation on earth that was once united in the single common cause of freedom for all.

USA Public Enemy #4 - The Female Voter

There’s no ignoring the reality that the missions stated above targeted the female voter most, including many new age Christian women. Females are more prone to acting on emotional triggers than the average male. The global LEFT knows this and exploits this female trait for their own gain.

When we see footage of the most disgusting violent so-called “protests,” the group is heavily attended by females. The politics of division use a laundry list of divisive issues to trigger an emotional response from the female population. American females have been manipulated into supporting the following ideas in the USA, over many years…

A Right for every Woman to Murder their own children in the womb

Support for foreign invaders here to destroy the USA

Support for Islam in America, the most anti-female cult on earth

Support for known terrorists, Hamas, the Palestinians, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Iran

Support for social-communism and the end of freedom for all

Support for known criminals and pedophiles like Bill Clinton

Support for known anti-American frauds like Obama, Harris, Bass and Whitmer

Support for open insurrection, sedition and treason

Support for total lawlessness

It’s time the American people face reality and figure out what to do about it!

Right now, American women are voting our country down the drain… that’s a fact!

New York City is a complete war zone under the Muslim-Marxist Mamdani. It exists on the brink of either collapse, or a street war to clean it up. Mamdani would have never been elected without democrat fraud and the female voters.

L.A. is even worse. In fact, the worst 25 cities in the nation are all illegal crime sanctuaries run by democrats, and they are all elected by female voters. Some male voters have been conned too. But not enough to threaten the USA without the female vote.

If this is not addressed, elections are no longer a viable means of saving our Charters of Freedom or our beloved country. The global LEFT has a death grip on female voters, and they have a death grip on the USA.

Not all females, of course. But a voting majority of females are a grave threat to the USA.

My wife is a woman, so was my mother, two sisters and my daughter. I love real women. But a clear majority of female voters today do not qualify as “real women.” No real woman would ever murder their own child. A real woman would never vote to doom their children and grandchildren to a life of tyranny under social-communism or Sharia Law, much less both. No real woman wants to be a man!

Right now, our country is prime for failure! Unless we can find a way to breathe some sanity into the insane, our country is doomed, if not this election, the next…

It’s time for all sane Americans to stand up together against the insane, no matter race, creed, gender or color. We simply cannot sit idle as they rush to destroy our country.

We don’t have to let them take control. We can and must stop them, by any means necessary!