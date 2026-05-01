The Father of modern Communism/Socialism, Karl Marx, once said that “Communism begins where atheism begins.” For mankind to worship man, God must be eliminated from the culture, for no man who worships God, will ever worship man!

According to a 2026 World Metrics Report, only 3% in the USA are atheists, believing in no God at all. Yet, you wouldn’t know it based upon voting trends, evil everywhere, or the flood of atheist drivel all over social media these days, denying Americas well-documented Christian heritage.

Before I go any further, allow me to state for the record that being a “Christian nation” of “Christian heritage” and basic foundations of Right and Wrong, is not the same thing as saying the USA is a “theocratic” system of government, or a theocracy.

Even though our earliest settlers, the Pilgrams, were indeed Christians as established in the Mayflower Compact, and that nearly without exception, the Founders of our nation were also Christian, they did not create a “theocracy” in our Charters of Freedom.

England tried to create a theocratic system via The Church of England. Iran is a great example of a “theocratic” system, ever since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

By contrast, the USA was formed as a “Constitutional Representative Republic,” not a “theocracy.” Still, it was Founder John Adams who correctly stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Simply stated, Freedom is only well-suited for a moral people. Prisons are better suited for an immoral people.

Key features of this system include:

Constitutional Limits: Government power is bound by a written constitution that serves as the supreme law, protecting individual rights and preventing the “tyranny of the majority.” Representative Governance: Unlike a direct democracy, citizens do not vote on laws directly; instead, they elect officials to exercise political power and make decisions within their districts or states. Federal Structure: Power is divided between a national government and regional state governments, with authority shared and limited by the Constitution. Checks and Balances: The government is divided into executive, legislative, and judicial branches to ensure no single branch becomes too powerful, maintaining accountability and the rule of law.

Right from the start, with the Declaration of Independence written by Thomas Jefferson and signed by the Founders, it was established that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Why? — “to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them.”

But even today, 250 years later…

63% of U.S. adults identify as Christian

68% of U.S. adults believe in God with absolute certainty

another 25% of U.S. adults believe in God, but with some doubt

3% are Jewish, 2% are Muslim and 1% are Buddhists

91% of adult Americans believe in a God, all but 6% of them, the Christian God. Only 3% believe in no God at all.

Yes, the USA is and always has been a “Christian Nation,” in other words, a nation most of whom are Christians, and a nation built upon fundamental Christian principles and values.

But We Don’t Vote That Way

I’ve had many immoral mental midgets tell me…

The Declaration is nothing but a letter to England with no legal authority.

The Declaration isn’t a Founding Document.

The Founders were not Christians.

Separation of Church and State is in the Constitution.

The Founders were anti-religion.

None of these statements are true, but people believe these things simply because these ideas suit their atheist and communist agenda. Many know better, but do not care about what is true.

They often misquote the 1st Amendment as guaranteeing “freedom from religion and religious expression,” which is the opposite of what it says and means. They seek to silence all religious speech, but the 1st Amendment prohibits them from doing so.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;”

The simple truth is, by any honest measure, the USA always has been and still is a “Christian Nation.” But it’s not a theocracy that dictates religious doctrines from any particular faith. The only legal limit is the same limits placed on everyone. Violent and destructive religious doctrines are not welcome…just as all violent and destructive behaviors are unwelcome in pursuit of security, peace and tranquility.

If all Americans of “faith” truly voted their conscience, we would not be a politically divided country today. The evil we witness in our country every day would not exist.

Corrupt politicians are the result of corrupt voters, who fail to vote their conscience, and choose “false idols” in politicians, and vote what they think is self-interest, political expedience, instead of voting their true conscience.

It’s many years ago now that I had a personal awakening in this regard.

In my early years, my parents and grandparents painted a pretty black and white world for us, based upon fundamental right and wrong. But as a young adult, I often found myself seeing shades of gray on many common issues facing every person.

I was becoming frustrated by my own inability to see things as they really are, instead of how I chose to see them for mere convenience sake.

Then one day, it struck me that everything I had put in the gray column, to avoid dealing with evil directly, was actually something that was black, with just enough white placed on it by me, to allow it to pass as something in the “gray area.”

From that day on, I stopped throwing white paint on black things and started seeing things for what they really are, right or wrong.

Voting My Conscience

Realizing that perfection does not exist in human nature, and that it certainly doesn’t exist in politics, I cast my vote for the best viable candidate I can at every opportunity. I never cast a ballot for a “greater evil,” by failing to cast a ballot for the “lesser evil.”

My conscience will not allow me to accept a “greater evil,” in the name of opposing a “lesser evil.” No one can escape a “greater evil” outcome, by opposing a “lesser evil” option.

But in the end, I also believe that my duty as an American isn’t just to vote. I will vote, and I will never support a “greater evil” directly, or indirectly. I believe my duty begins with that vote but does not end there.

What I do after I vote is more important than the vote itself. The same is true for you.

I will vote for the best viable candidate available to me, and then, I will haunt them every minute of every day to do the right things after the election. I will remain engaged and vocal after the election, until the next election. I will work to primary out anyone who didn’t do the right things after an election, no matter the party.

This is what my conscience calls me to do, as a lifelong Christian in a nation built upon Christian principles and values.

What does your conscience call upon you to do?

AFTERTHOUGHT: Every day, I witness many faithful Americans hoping and praying for a “moral America,” to “Make America Great Again.” If they voted this way, they would have what they hope and pray for…until then, they won’t.