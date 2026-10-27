Lex Greene

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Barbara D
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So you have seen @DataRepublican on X just what she found out and their game plan for Nov. 4th. I pray there will be enough Red voters. These hateful parasites just destroyed France, Spain and Italy and lots of other countries. Elizabeth Nickerson writes on Substack "Asburdistan" and she wrote about the coup that's planned. To think USAID and former military are involved in such hate and destruction. Keep reporting and I'll be reading.

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