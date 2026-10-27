FREEDOM, as endowed by our Creator, always has been and always will be a cause greater than ourselves, as without FREEDOM, we have nothing! Individual desires can never be allowed to take priority over the common cause of Freedom for All…

Two Very Different Options on the Ballot in 2026

OPTION #1 - Protecting and preserving Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all, national sovereignty and security for all, by protecting and preserving The Foundations of Freedom for all.

Despite all of the hate-filled false political propaganda about MAGA voters, who started this movement in 2009, six years before Trump ever decided to run for office, the simple truth is the MAGA movement is about Making America Great Again by simply reinvigorating the same principles and values that made it the greatest nation on earth in the first place.

It’s ironic that those of us who were around when the USA was the greatest place on earth, are ignored by younger generations who think they have a better plan for the USA, under communism, socialism and an Islamic theocracy. We know what once made America great, and we simply want that for our children and grandchildren.

OPTION #2 - Destroy everything that once made the USA the greatest country of free people ever known to mankind by installing the same failed, violent and destructive political concepts of communism, socialism and Islamic jihad currently destroying all other westernized nations around the globe.

There is no cause greater than their own self-interests in this group…

Driven by selfish envy, greed, hate, ignorance, violence and chaos, the RED-GREEN Alliance threatens to destroy every free nation on earth. Global organizations like ANTIFA are taking over cities around the world in concert with Islamic and Communist factions with the common goal of destroying the western world.

Learn the Left

We can watch what’s happening across the EU countries and the UK right now, as these amazing countries have lost their history and are losing their sovereign countries under siege today. Even though young Americans were raised on falsehoods and do not know what they are voting for, it isn’t difficult for anyone to learn about it really quick by simply reading The Communist Manifesto by Marx and Engles in order to understand.

It’s currently being reported that the same 100 global organizations and financiers responsible for the death and destruction happening across Europe, have already staged the same events for here in the USA, no matter the outcome of the 2026 mid-term elections, scheduled to begin on November 4, 2026.

It’s also being reported that National Guard units are being deployed as “rapid response teams” in all 50 states, and that the Department of Defense has notified all U.S. Military Bases to be placed on “high-alert” status and prepared to operate independently for up to 90-days, in the event all communication systems are knocked offline following the elections.

In other words, the global LEFT is prepared to go “scorched earth” following the 2026 elections, no matter the outcome.

The type of Americans who have always Made America Great, will be voting for Option #1. The type of people who have always been parasites and a drain on society will continue to be exactly that when they vote for Option #2 this year.

Hopefully, we have not yet reached that moment in history when the parasites outnumber the patriots. Election fraud will likely make these elections appear to be much closer than they should ever be in this country.

But no matter the outcome, the LEFT plans to destroy cities again.

They have two battle plans, one for if there is a “BLUE WAVE” and one for if there is a ““RED WAVE” on November 3rd. The planned chaos is the same in both situations. But the plan that follows the chaos is different, depending upon who is in control of government after the elections.

Before I write about the second parts of their plans, both of which amount to a coup attempt to overthrow the Constitutional Republic, let me be clear…

Our ability to manage whatever happens next will be much easier following a RED WAVE than following a BLUE WAVE.

Vote for FREEDOM!

See you on the other side!