WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar’s (FL-27) resolution denouncing the horrors of socialism, H. Con. Res. 58, has passed the House of Representatives, in a strong 285–98 vote, reaffirming that socialist policies are fundamentally incompatible with America’s founding principles. (It’s also unconstitutional)

﻿“The Mamdani socialist agenda is seeping into our country like poison. Republicans won’t let it take root,” Chairwoman McClain said. “Congresswoman Salazar knows that socialism destroys the freedoms of all who suffer under its thumb. As a Cuban-American and daughter of exiles, she’s experienced the horrific consequences the radical left-wing Democrats keep trying to import. We will never bow to socialism. Republicans and President Trump will defend freedom, liberty, and the American way with everything we have.”

Every Republican member of the House voted to condemn socialism, while 98 Democratic Socialists in the House voted to protect the spread of Marxism in the USA. Clearly, it’s not exactly a “uniparty” in D.C. as 285 House Members stood together to condemn socialism.

The 98 Marxists in Congress are the problem, all of whom masquerade as “democrats,” making today’s Democrat Party the trojan horse for socialism and communism in America. 49 House members didn’t bother to vote at all, concealing their position on the matter.

Only 86 House Democrats joined House Republicans to condemn socialism in the USA. 46.7% of House Democrats condemn socialism, while 53.3% of the D party voted to support socialism in the USA.

In other words, the Democratic Party in the USA is officially a Marxist Party today, with a majority of democrat politicians supporting the Bernie Sanders and AOC extreme left wing of the party.

This is not your grandparents party… It’s the Karl Marx Party now!

For the record, under the U.S. Constitution, which created and empowers the Federal Government under its strict and limited terms and conditions, any form of government besides a “republican form of government” is unconstitutional and illegal in the USA. It’s the only “guarantee clause” in the document.

Every form of “totalitarian” government is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. This includes socialism, Marxism, communism, Maoism, Stalinism, Fascism, Naziism, Leninism…all of it hidden inside the Democrat Party under the guise of “progressivism.”

This means that 98 House Democrats openly voted to protect a form of government which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. 49 other House Members didn’t even bother to vote…

These House members are anti-American and anti-Constitutional government. They are officially on record now!

Elections Matter!

Unfortunately, each is allegedly “elected by the people.” 147 House members who openly oppose a constitutional form of government, 49 of them hiding behind a non-vote, are now out in broad daylight, no longer in the shadows. Election Integrity has never been more important than it is today!

At what point will people who have a habit of always voting for the letter (D) wake up to the reality that their (D) party is now the most undemocratic organization in the country?

In the most undemocratic act on American soil since 1776, the (D) party ripped their democratically nominated Presidential candidate from the ballot and replaced him with a candidate that no American citizen nominated in 2024. Was this not enough evidence of just how undemocratic the party is today?

Is their open vote for a form of government that is prohibited by our Constitution not enough either?

During the same time frame, six congressional Democrats openly called for mutiny in our Military, and a seditious break of the lawful Chain of Command, as yet another sick attempt to undermine a duly elected President and Commander, in a blatant act of treason!

Is enough ever going to be enough for people to stop voting for these types of enemies within? Or are (D) voters now dumbed down beyond the point of no return?

In the 2024 Presidential Election, 43% of male voters and 51% of female voters reportedly cast their ballot for Kamala Harris, the candidate who was not democratically nominated by anyone. These are the same voters who would elect people like the 147 House Members who just voted for socialism in America, and elected Muslim-Marxist Mamdani for Mayor of New York City.

Such anti-American politicians are the result of a much larger problem, the citizens who would vote for such politicians.

Are these voters so dumbed-down as to be entirely destructive of their own future now?

God Help us All!