In November of 2024, 77,302,580 Americans elected Donald J. Trump to become the 47th President of the United States. Here’s how CNN presented that news…

“Donald Trump became America’s 47th president after mounting the most momentous comeback in political history that handed him massive, disruptive power at home and sent shockwaves around the world. Four years after leaving Washington as a pariah, following his attempt to overturn the 2020 election to stay in office, Trump’s victory defied two assassination attempts, two presidential impeachments, his criminal conviction, and many other criminal charges.”

It’s a good thing there’s no partisan political bias at the Commie News Network!

Trump has certainly weathered the greatest dirty political storm in U.S. history, earning him the right to use the nickname “Teflon Don.” No matter what the “deep state” threw at him, they couldn’t make anything stick, because everything they threw at him was a carefully concocted lie. Any lesser man would have caved to the evil left long ago.

But this history proves something far more important. It proves that when Americans work together towards a common purpose, 77,302,580 Americans can do anything they damn-well please! The “deep state” can kiss our collective ass!

I don’t need to list all of the good things the Trump Administration has accomplished since retaking the White House last January. That evidence is everywhere, except in the mainstream “deep state” media.

I want to talk about the 2026 Mid-Terms

The 2024 Presidential election will prove to be one of the most critical elections in American history, as the anti-American left had just about finished off the USA in four short fraudulent and brutal O’Biden years.

But the 2026 Mid-Term elections this November 3rd will prove to be even more critical to the future of the USA, freedom, liberty and justice for all.

The bad news is, election fraud still exists and democrats are fighting tooth and nail to keep all of the election fraud systems in place. The good news is, when 77,302,580 show up in common purpose, they can and will overcome fraud once again!

But all 77,302,580 have to show up!

Long before November, critical state and federal office primaries will take place. The time to choose who will appear on the November ballot is at these primaries. HERE’S THE LIST OF PRIMARY DATES

If you want good choices in November, you have to put them on the ballot in your primaries.

Come November 3rd

Start now, arrange to have that day off work, cover all your bases and make sure you show up. Leave no MAGA voter behind! Recruit more freedom voters and get them to the polls too.

The goal in 2026 is to replace both socialist democrats and fake republicans in Congress, with all-American legislators who believe lock, stock and barrel in “AMERICA FIRST!”

Those elected in November of 2026 will be sworn into office in January of 2027, giving the America First agenda just two very short years to make hay while the sun shines.

77,302,580 Americans hold the power to make it happen!

But, we have to show up. Mid-Terms usually have a much lower voter turnout rate than Presidential elections. But as we have seen, it takes more than just the right President to save this Constitutional Republic. We have to send him help!

We cannot afford to fail this critical mission! Everything hangs in the balance!

The disgusting display by congressional democrats at the State of the Union Address last night should provide all the motivation any freedom-loving American needs. If you didn’t watch it, you should. Not to hear everything Trump had to say, but to watch the totally disgusting behavior of anti-American democrats! Enough should be enough for everyone by now!

Start now in order to have success in November. A failure to plan is a plan to fail!

Opinions don’t matter…unless they cause APPROPRIATE ACTION!