Most Americans do not know that our judicial branch operates on “unconstitutional” British Common Law. Most do know that they operate on “common law,” but they don’t know what that is… American Law schools have not even been teaching Constitutional Law since 1946.

It’s a British form of law used to undermine American Constitutional Law. It’s the law early Americans fought a bloody revolution to expel from our land. It’s law based on “precedence and procedure” instead of our laws. It allows the courts to essentially make up laws by simply issuing a court opinion and then declare the opinion “case law.”

It was put in place in 1803 via Marbury v. Madison. How ironic that the Father of our Constitution was the first to fall victim to it…

So, it’s been this way for 223 of our 250 years and that’s why most Americans don’t know.

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court is a nine member highly-partisan and highly-politicized unelected oligarchy. They have claimed the power over everyone, including the other two “coequal” branches of government, deciding what a President or Congress can and cannot do, with no such authority under the Constitution. Yet, they are elected by no one…

This has allowed the court to run this country by simple court opinions.

They established that Federal Judges have “lifetime appointments,” but Article III says no such thing.

They have established that they cannot be removed from the bench other than by an expensive and time-consuming impeachment process in Congress, but Article III says no such thing.

People assume these things are true because that’s what the courts told them and the politicians use this to their own favor. We are not a nation governed by laws, but a nation governed by lawyers!

There is no way to save our Republic without throwing British Common Law out of our country for a second time.

But Americans are not even aware of the problem!

Where there is the will to fix it, there is a way!