Lex Greene

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TruthMonster - by John Anthony's avatar
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
8hEdited

We can thank British Common Law for ‘legal precedent’ that cements bad judicial decisions into the legal fabric of future cases, each one pulling us farther away from our Constitution.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
Raymond's avatar
Raymond
13h

Thank you for keeping us informed. Your knowledge is greatly appreciated.

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