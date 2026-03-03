In reality, primaries are more important than general elections, as this is the point in the process where the people get to choose who will and will not appear on the general election ballot in the fall. Mid-Term elections are also more important than Presidential elections because this is the point in the process when the people elect “lawmakers.” A President is supposed to uphold and enforce the laws passed by Congress, and lead the nations policy direction, in this case, the Americans First Agenda.

So, more than general elections, the people must show up in the primaries and mid-terms, or it won’t matter much who we elect as President.

This year is a bit unusual because we have so many members of Congress vacating their seats in both chambers. It provides a unique opportunity to significantly move Congress in a direction more consistent with the will of the people. The results can either help the Trump administration advance the Americans First Agenda, or destroy it.

In 2026, 9 Senators are vacating their seats, 4 democrats and 5 republicans. The outcome of these elections can determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

At the same time, 52 members of the House are not seeking re-election in 2026.

25 are retiring, 13 democrats and 12 republicans

15 are running for the Senate, 7 democrats and 8 republicans

11 are running for State Governorships, 1 democrat and 10 republicans

This election provides an open opportunity for MAGA voters to move Congress and State Governorships in the RIGHT direction. But we have to show up! We have to show up in the primaries and the general elections this year…

HERE ARE THE DETAILS

NOTE: Isn’t it ironic how so many Americans complain about poor choices on the fall ballots, when most don’t bother to show up for the primaries, where the names that will appear on the fall ballot are chosen? It’s highly counter-productive. The primaries matter, as do the Mid-Terms…