I’ll get right to it…

1. The USA is a “democracy.” No, it’s a “Constitutional Representative Republic” with the Constitution as the Supreme Law of the Land, as it pertains to what government can and cannot do. Anything not in accordance with Constitutional text is “unconstitutional.”

2. Everyone born on American soil is a “natural-born Citizen” eligible to seek the Oval Office. No, only the children of legal American citizens at the time of the child’s birth, are natural-born Citizens eligible to seek the Oval Office.

3. The 14th Amendment creates a “birthright” to U.S. Citizenship. No, birthrights follow the bloodline of the parents, not the place of birth. The 14th, like the 13th and 15th, only pertained to former slave families at the time the Reconstruction Amendments were adopted.

4. We have Constitutional Courts. No, we have unconstitutional courts operating on British Common Law, not American Constitutional Law.

5. The Judicial Branch is our lawmaking branch, by court decree. No, Article I of our Constitution reserves all lawmaking authority to the sole lawmaking branch, Congress.

6. Our Rights come from government. No, our Rights come from God, endowed by our Creator under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

7. The U.S. Constitution is our Founding Document. No, The U.S. Declaration of Independence is our Founding document. The Constitution only deals with the form, duties, and limitations of our Federal government, further restricted by the Bill of Rights.

8. We have “Constitutional Rights.” No, we have inalienable Natural Rights, beyond the authority of any governmental body.

9. The Judicial Branch has power over the Legislative and Executive Branches. No, the three branches are “coequal.” No branch has the power to overrule another, except the President’s ability to VETO bills passed by Congress, and the ability to remove judges from the bench on “bad behavior.”

10. Everyone in the USA is a citizen of the USA. No, anyone in the USA that is not a legal U.S. Citizen under U.S. Law, is not a citizen of the USA.

11. Our elections are free, fair, lawful and transparent. No, our elections are far from it, especially in all “sanctuary” cities and states.

12. There’s no such thing as “fake news.” No, actually all we have today is “fake news.”

13. There is no LEFT and RIGHT. No, there is, but they are better labeled WRONG and RIGHT!

14. Socialism isn’t Communism. No, actually, that’s exactly what it is. The Father of Socialism, Karl Marx, didn’t publish The Socialist Manifesto, he published The Communist Manifesto.

15. Abortion is a Woman’s Right. No, there’s no such U.S. law making it legal, much less a Right. Murder is the taking of any innocent human life with malice, premeditated, with the clear intent to harm or kill another human being.

16. Socialism is legal in the USA, so long as people vote for it. No, it’s “unconstitutional” in the USA, because it violates all of the Foundations of Freedom in order to be instituted and enslaves every American citizen.

17. Illegal Migrants are Immigrants. No, immigrants are those who come to our country legally, comply with our immigration and naturalization laws, swear an Oath of allegiance to our country, and assimilate into American society. Illegal Migrants have no more right to be in our country, than they do to invade and take over your family home.

18. Islam is a “peaceful religion.” No, 1400 years of history proves this claim fatally incorrect. Islam is a violent conquering force. It’s a political ideology masquerading as a religion. Islam is responsible for the rape, dismemberment, and murder of millions of innocent people all over the world.

19. Pushing Communism is “saving democracy.” No, it’s totally destroying any democratic form of self-governance, and placing all power in the hands of government, not the people.

20. It’s all the fault of corrupt politicians. No, it’s all the fault of American citizens, who have become corrupt enough, or cowardly enough, to allow corrupt politicians to exist.

That should be a good starting point! If you don’t agree with all 20 of these, you are part of the problem!