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Allie Byrd's avatar
Allie Byrd
2h

20. It’s all the fault of corrupt politicians.No, it’s all the fault of American citizens, who have become corrupt enough, or cowardly enough, to allow corrupt politicians to exist.

BOOM!! Corrupt, COMPLACENT and OUTRIGHT LAZY.

Our gov’t is a result of what we do or don‘t put into it. We all sound pretty formidable when we’re sittin’ on the couch pontificating about what we’d do differently.

“Be a voice, not an echo”, Sen John Neely Kennedy, (LA)

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Tea Tephi's avatar
Tea Tephi
3h

Being a liar and perpetuating lies is pretty serious stuff, when you think about it.

But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.

REV 21:8

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