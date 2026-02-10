Most Americans assume that only legal American Citizens can get photo ID’s in the USA, especially the new REAL ID, which is also available to non-citizens. But that’s yet another bad assumption on the part of American citizens.

The following 19 states issue a driver’s license to undocumented immigrants, properly known as “illegal migrants:” Two have a partisan split, one is controlled by Republicans, and the rest are all Democrat controlled.

California (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Colorado (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Connecticut (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Delaware (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Hawaii (Democrat Controlled)

Illinois (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Maryland (Democrat Controlled)

Massachusetts (Democrat Controlled)

Minnesota (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Nevada (SPLIT sanctuary state)

New Jersey (Democrat Controlled)

New Mexico (Democrat Controlled)

New York (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Oregon (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Rhode Island (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

Utah (Republican Controlled)

Vermont (SPLIT sanctuary state)

Virginia (Democrat Controlled)

Washington (Democrat Controlled sanctuary state)

and Washington D.C. (Democrat Controlled sanctuary)

Public Polling on Voter ID

Partisan Poll - 74% of democrats and 95% of republicans want Voter ID

Racial Polls - 76% of Black voters, 87% of White voters, and 82% of Latino/Hispanic and other non-white voters want voter ID.

Across all Lines - 83% of Americans want Voter ID

* These numbers are not from some RNC, GOP or Fox News survey. These numbers were taken directly from a 2026 CNN Report!

Now, contrast that with the fact that nearly 100% of Congressional Republicans support both Voter ID and Proof of Voter Eligibility, while nearly 100% of Congressional Democrats oppose both, calling it a “racist” measure, even likening it to “Jim Crow era” laws.

In case you don’t know, there’s no such person as “Jim Crow.”

“These words are from the song, “Jim Crow,” as it appeared in sheet music written by Thomas Dartmouth “Daddy” Rice. Rice, a struggling “actor” (he did short solo skits between play scenes) at the Park Theater in New York, happened upon a black person singing the above song -- some accounts say it was an old black enslaved man who walked with difficulty, others say it was a ragged black stable boy.”

Thomas Dartmouth Rice (born May 20, 1808, New York, N.Y., U.S.—died Sept. 19, 1860, New York City) was a white American “black face” actor regarded as the father of the minstrel show. He wasn’t from the deep south, often wrongly associated with slavery and anti-black sentiments. He was from New York City.

So, the only people in the USA who stand opposed to making sure that only legal U.S. Citizens are voting in U.S. Elections are Democrat politicians, not their voters, or anyone else…

Of course, this is also the same group that flooded our country with millions of illegal migrants, erected “crime sanctuaries” in their cities and states, and adopted voting rules that allowed, or covered up, the fact that millions of “non-citizens” have been voting in our elections for many years now.

Let’s stop fooling ourselves… Democrats are destructive of our Republic, they have been for a long time now, including voting against freeing the slaves, making them citizens, allowing them to vote and all Civil Rights Acts in the USA, and they now seek to take over the entire United States via these criminal activities.

I have plenty to disagree with republicans on too. But let’s stop pretending as though this particular problem is bi-partisan, when it’s blatantly obvious that it isn’t.

Democrats are the problem and that’s where we have to take the solution!