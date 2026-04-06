Right now, the U.S. Supreme Court is allegedly debating “birthright citizenship” following a broad spectrum of oral arguments on April Fool’s Day. How appropriate, since the hearing was well represented by fools.

FACT #1

Amendments 13, 14 and 15 are post-Civil War “Reconstruction Amendments.” All three amendments had a very narrow and singular purpose and intent. 13 permanently freed the former slaves. 14 granted former slaves and their families legal citizenship. 15 granted former slaves and their families voting rights. (Source)

FACT #2

The “Reconstruction Amendments” were never designed or intended for anyone other than those former slaves and their families.

FACT #3

The 14th Amendment was titled “A Naturalization Amendment.” This means that anyone who has obtained legal citizenship via the 14th Amendment, is a “naturalized citizen,” not a “birthright citizen.” The 14th cannot confer “birthright citizenship” for two legal reasons.

a) The 14th does not establish any “birthrights.” a right, privilege, or possession to which a person is entitled by birth.

b) True “birthright citizenship” is based upon Jus sanguinis (“right of blood”), the principle that the country of nationality of a child is that of the country of nationality of the parentage. — not Jus soli (“right of the soil”), the principle that the country of citizenship of a child is determined by their country of birth. The exception being the former slaves and their families.

FACT #4

U.S. Government powers, mostly in our British Common Law Courts, have intentionally misinterpreted the 14th Amendment in order to provide citizenship rights to the children of “illegal aliens” born on US soil, then used as “anchor babies” to provide citizenship to the foreign parents of the child, none of whom have ever sworn an allegiance to the USA.

FACT #5

Due to ongoing abuse of the 14th Amendment, Congress introduced a Bill clarifying proper use of “birthright citizenship” in 2025.

FACT #6

The global political left has been undermining all true American Birthright Citizens and their inalienable Natural Rights by the misuse of the 14th for years in order to eventually eliminate all “natural rights” of the true Citizens, including illegally granting non-citizens voting rights in democrat-controlled sanctuary cities and states.

FACT #7

Members of the Supreme Court are entirely aware of all facts presented above. They are also aware that the consequences of this court opinion are critical to the future of sovereignty and security for the United States and the future of all inalienable Natural Rights of the People.

Members of the court are also acutely aware of the war between Americans and anti-Americans over this issue. They are aware of the reality that every European nation, and Canada, is currently trying to reverse the mass illegal migration in their own countries, facing massive citizen uprisings against the government that allowed their nations to be illegally invaded and taken over by foreigners with no allegiance to their countries.

Members of the Court know the right answer… that none of the Reconstruction Amendments ever applied to anyone other than former slaves and their families at the adoption of these amendments. They also know that the practice of granting citizenship to foreigners with no allegiance to the USA is unconstitutional and suicidal.

The Courts Opinion

Therefore, the courts final opinion will either be “in furtherance of the Constitution,” or in the final “destruction of the Constitution.”

No matter which way they go, their decision will likely ignite the second Civil War in the USA. Undoing the damage already done by the global left will come at a very high price.