There is no more important issue facing Americans today!

The headlines read “US Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging birthright citizenship” regarding a case filed by the Trump administration challenging the misuse of the 14th Amendment to grant legal citizenship to children born in the USA illegally. But the issue of 14th Amendment power and “birthright citizenship” are actually two separate issues…

The 14th Amendment is one of three Reconstruction Amendments adopted at the end of the American Civil War and designed for only former slaves and their children. The 13th Amendment established free status and the end of slavery in the USA for all former slaves. The 14th granted legal citizenship to all former slaves and their children, and the 15th granted former slaves and their families voting rights as legal U.S. citizens.

These three amendments were designed specifically for former slaves and their children, no one else.

Naturalized citizenship is not a “birthright” at all. It’s a legislative process which allows citizens of foreign countries to immigrate to the USA and acquire legal citizenship by following our immigration and naturalization laws. This right is derived from legislative action, because it isn’t a “birthright.”

All “birthrights” are rights inherited at birth from your natural birth parents. Birthrights are based upon Rights derived through bloodline, the children of Citizens are automatically citizens at birth, of the same country to which the parents are legal citizens.

So, when someone says, “we want to end all birthrights”… are they saying they want to end the abuse of the 14th Amendment, or are they saying they want to end all “birthrights” inherited by the bloodline of every natural-born American Citizen?

If you trust these two people on the subject, you’re still dead asleep!

Senator Ted Cruz just appeared on the Mark Levin Show to discuss the issue. Both Levin and Cruz have held that Barack Obama is a “natural-born Citizen” of the USA eligible to occupy our Oval Office for years now. But it has been proven beyond any doubt over the years, that Obama is not a natural-born Citizen of the USA, but rather someone born in Kenya to a Kenyan father who was at no time a legal citizen of the USA. Keep this in mind as you listen to Levin and Cruz twist the truth here again.

Why do they continue to lie on this matter? They both know the truth, but avoid it like the plague…why?

The answer is simple, political ambition…

Ted Cruz would like to be President, Vice President or a Supreme Court Justice someday. As a result, he has claimed to be a “natural-born Citizen” in order to appear legally eligible for such lofty ambitions.

However, Ted was not born in the USA, or to parents who were at the time legal citizens of the USA. Ted was born in Canada, and at the time, his parents were legal citizens of Canada, confirmed by their voting registrations and voting records in Canada.

Ted was about 40-years old when he guided his father to acquire legal U.S. citizenship for the first time. Prior to that, Rafael remained a legal citizen of Cuba until naturalizing to Canada.

As a result, Ted does not have any U.S. Birth Records, nor does he have any record of naturalizing to the USA via U.S. Naturalization. His mother Eleanor was a legal citizen of the USA, until she first naturalized to England in her first marriage, and later naturalized to Canada with her husband Rafael, ahead of Ted’s birth in 1970.

Ted is actually just like Obama, in the sense that he has no official U.S. Citizenship documentation. (Just the facts)

Once confronted with this information during his campaign for U.S. President in 2014, he attempted to resolve the issue by renouncing his Canadian citizenship, as if that would make him a natural-born Citizen of the USA. This means Ted continued to hold Canadian citizenship from birth in 1970 until 2014 when he decided to make a run for U.S. President.

Levin actually endorsed Ted for President in 2016, against political outsider Donald J. Trump. It didn’t matter to Levin that Obama wasn’t constitutionally eligible, nor was Cruz.

Both Levin and Cruz are lawyers, which means they both know better. But their political ambitions take priority over the constitutional truth…

In the End

There are two objectives in play here… One objective is to stop the misuse and abuse of the 14th Amendment to grant citizenship to those who broke and entered our country illegally.

The other is to amend the Article II natural-born Citizen “birthright” to allow anyone from anywhere to hold the office of President and Vice President of the United States.

It’s going to rear its head in the Supreme Court case brought by the Trump Administration. But it will also rear its head in 2028, when Vice President Vance chooses Marco Rubio as a running mate, who also isn’t a natural-born U.S. Citizen, born to parents who were legal citizens of Cuba at the time of his birth.

To put a fine point on this matter, true “birthrights” are those Rights which are “endowed by our Creator.” They are the Rights inherited at birth, from our natural birth parents, more specifically, our natural birth Father, under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

The battle to end the abuse of the 14th cannot be allowed to also end “all birthrights” for all true American Citizens by birth. The minute that happens, the USA is no longer our country!