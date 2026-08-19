Due to the intentional dumbing-down of Americans by academia, goobernment controlled indoctrination, news-media, the internet and social media, we find ourselves having to teach adults basic facts that they should have been taught by middle school but weren’t.

A young lefty recently tried to teach me the facts about 14th Amendment citizenship rights. I won’t name them or embarrass them for being unaware, but I’ll post my response to them here for everyone to consider. The problem isn’t just that they didn’t know, it’s that they didn’t want to know because the truth didn’t suit their agenda.

THE FACTS

“The first sentence is actually a true statement. But only if you understand the statement.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

You seem to only want to read “born or naturalized” and ignore “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” I assume to suit your political agenda.

As you can see, unless you don’t want to, there are two conditions in this opening sentence, not one.

1. born or naturalized - of course, naturalized means legal citizen via our naturalization laws. They are already legal citizens, which narrows this discussion to “born” but never “naturalized.”

2. and subject to the jurisdiction of the United States - which means, subject to no other jurisdiction.

Only legal American Citizens are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States.

Everyone inside our borders is subject to our laws while here. But subject to our jurisdiction is something else.

Citizens of foreign countries are subject to our laws while here but remain subject to the jurisdiction of their home country. Their rights are based upon the country they are a legal member of.

When an American citizen is arrested for something on foreign soil, the USA can and does demand that citizen be returned to the USA to face the charges here because that citizen is subject to the jurisdiction of the USA as a legal U.S. Citizen. The same is true when a foreign citizen is arrested in the USA. If they run to a consulate for their home country, they will be protected from prosecution in the USA and deported home.

Lastly, 13, 14, and 15 were all adopted for one class of people who have not existed since, slaves and their children just freed by the 13th Amendment, granted legal citizen status by the 14th Amendment and the right to vote by the 15th Amendment. None of these 3 amendments were ever intended to be applied to anyone else.”

They are call The Reconstruction Amendments, adopted after the end of the Civil War.

Just as the 13th and 15th were adopted for benefit of former slave families, so was the 14th.

These three Amendments are basically Civil Rights Amendments for slaves officially freed by the 13th Amendment. The 15th says this… referring to the class of people the three Amendments were intended for.

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude;”

There are numerous reasons why modern Americans have been getting this all wrong for decades, basically since the closing of Ellis Island in 1954. The American people have been lied to on this matter and many others.

The confusion is understandable but cannot be allowed to continue. Courts have misused the 14th to grant citizenship rights to people the amendment was never intended for…