Lex Greene

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Mark peter
5h

“Courts have “INTENTIONALLY” misused the 14th to grant citizenship rights to people the amendment was never intended for…”

Sadly: born or naturalized - of course, naturalized means legal citizen via our naturalization laws.

Is obviously clear that this doesn’t apply to illegals that just have their feet on American soil.

therefore:

“Due to the intentional dumbing-down of Americans by academia, goobernment controlled indoctrination, news-media, the internet and social media, we find ourselves having to teach adults basic facts that they should have been taught by middle school but weren’t.”

is 100% accurate…

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