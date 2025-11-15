1460
The O'Biden Administration
That’s how many days democrats had to release the Epstein files to “GET TRUMP” before the 2024 elections. If there was anything at all in those 33,000 pages of evidence to get Trump, they would have released those files on any one of those 1460 days under the Biden Administration.
But they didn’t and they lost the 2024 elections HUGE!
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
So, why didn’t they use that evidence to defeat Trump in 2024?
Just yesterday, Tim Burchett of Tennessee put forth a motion to move the release of the files to a floor vote. Does it shock you to know that democrats voted against that motion?
As long as those files remain under lock and key, democrats can make any false claims they want and their ignorant social media misfits will flood the internet with AI memes and photoshopped pictures in a never-ending effort to “GET TRUMP.”
1460 days… and democrats had, and still have, no interest in allowing the real criminals in that file to go public. That’s because it will hang a lot of powerful people, but not Trump!
RELEASE THE FILES - name everyone the victims have named… then proceed to prosecuting them!
I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of watching the real criminals in this country get away with attacking those working hard to Make America Great Again.
This isn’t about Trump… it’s about 78 million Americans who elected Trump!
Trump “knew” Epstein. Trump knows thousands of high-profile individuals, especially in the business world. However, I’m very confident that Trump was never around or involved in any of Epstein’s evil.
But, I also know the following people were involved in Epstein’s pedophile ring…
1. Former President Bill Clinton (D)
2. Former Senator George Mitchell (D)
3. Former Governor Bill Richardson (D)
4. Thomas Pritzker (cousin to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker) (D)
5. Leon Black (R) Political Donor
6. Glenn Dubin (D) Political Donor
7. Prince Andrew (ENG)
8. Former PM Ehud Barak (Israel) Leftist leader of the Labor Party
And this is just the tip of the iceberg. It get’s worse…mostly for democrats and a few republicans.
There are ALOT of “things” that have been kept secret…and you know THAT list is longer than the continuous stream of lies that have come out of powerful political mouths, on both sides.
It staggers the imagination to know that there are human beings POSING as American leaders who have lower morals than Caligula did…and they are allegedly running our nation.
I have serious doubts about that (that they are actually running our country) …IMHO, all the directives to maintain suppression of information and salacious activity is coming from somewhere “above “ Washington, District of Criminals. The only reason to prohibit the divulging of information is to retain power and control over the People, by those actors nefarious enough to destroy those who would expose truth.