Lex Greene
5d

Trump “knew” Epstein. Trump knows thousands of high-profile individuals, especially in the business world. However, I’m very confident that Trump was never around or involved in any of Epstein’s evil.

But, I also know the following people were involved in Epstein’s pedophile ring…

1.       Former President Bill Clinton (D)

2.       Former Senator George Mitchell (D)

3.       Former Governor Bill Richardson (D)

4.       Thomas Pritzker (cousin to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker) (D)

5.       Leon Black (R) Political Donor

6.       Glenn Dubin (D) Political Donor

7.       Prince Andrew (ENG)

8.       Former PM Ehud Barak (Israel) Leftist leader of the Labor Party

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. It get’s worse…mostly for democrats and a few republicans.

Allie Byrd
4d

There are ALOT of “things” that have been kept secret…and you know THAT list is longer than the continuous stream of lies that have come out of powerful political mouths, on both sides.

It staggers the imagination to know that there are human beings POSING as American leaders who have lower morals than Caligula did…and they are allegedly running our nation.

I have serious doubts about that (that they are actually running our country) …IMHO, all the directives to maintain suppression of information and salacious activity is coming from somewhere “above “ Washington, District of Criminals. The only reason to prohibit the divulging of information is to retain power and control over the People, by those actors nefarious enough to destroy those who would expose truth.

