Article III of the U.S. Constitution does not establish the courts as “the Supreme Law of our Land.” It does not grant Federal Judges any “lifetime appointment” and it does not establish that the only way to remove a bad judge from the bench is via congressional impeachment. There’s one question that can turn everything on its head…

Everything hinges upon the Supreme Court answer to just this one question…

For 239 years, the U.S. Constitution has been “The Supreme Law of this Land.”

But at 250 years old, there’s no more important question today than this one and the U.S. Supreme Court should be placed in the position of having to answer this question.

“Is the U.S. Constitution still the Supreme Law of this Land?”

This is in fact the most important question as it pertains to the protection and preservation of the USA, Freedom, Liberty and Justice. There’s only two ways for the court to answer this question.

YES it is, or NO it isn’t…

No matter which decision the court makes, the courts and the Federal government are in BIG trouble.

If the high court decides YES IT IS, then the courts have to cease the use of British Common Law, they can no longer pretend to create “laws” via court opinions, and they can no longer act as though the only unelected branch of government has power and authority over the elected branches of government.

Federal Judges no longer have a presumed “lifetime appointment,” but only a right to remain on the bench “during good behavior.” A demonstration of “bad behavior” is all that is needed to strip a judge of their robe and gavel.

Congress can no longer make or enforce laws repugnant to the Constitution or Bill of Rights, and Presidents can no longer attempt to rule by decree via Executive orders.

If the high court decides NO IT ISN’T, then the government created and empowered by the U.S. Constitution has no right to exist at all.

The fact is, our Constitutional Republic was overthrown in 1803 via the installation of British Common Law in our courts at the opinion of Chief Justice Marshall in Marbury v. Madison.

Especially for those masquerading as supporters of “democracy,” how odd is it to assume that the only unelected branch of government is the all-powerful branch of government.

“You seem . . . to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so . . . The Constitution has erected no such single tribunal, knowing that to whatever hands confided, with corruptions of time and party, its members would become despots.” (Jefferson Letter to William Jarvis, Sept. 28, 1820)

People believe the nonsense simply because this has been the practice for the past 223 years. But the practice was never “constitutional.” Most of what our government does today is not “constitutional.”

The most direct method to challenge all of it is to ask the Supreme Court this very simple question…

“Is the U.S. Constitution still the Supreme Law of this Land?”

Who is going to ask the court this all-critical question?