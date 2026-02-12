Lex Greene

Barbara D
15h

Excellent article. So how do we go back to the Constitution if it has been under British law since 1803? Dennis Prager said that the Supreme Court decisions are only opinions, not law. But when you dumb down the population they will believe anything.

John B
5h

You draft it and we should get Jay Sekulo and or Tom Fitton those who regularly in the court to deliver the question to John Roberts. This question has framed I am sure many times but has anyone ever asked the question directly to the Supreme Court? since Jefferson? Do you think if several thousand of WE THE PEOPLE sat on the steps of thye supreme court Building with signs just asking that question. I do not think the ncurrent administration would treat us like the J6ers?

