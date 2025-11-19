Judicial Overreach Continues
Subversion Under Color of Law
  
Lex Greene
Just me, Thinking Out Loud
The REAL Federal Judicial Term Limit
  
Lex Greene
UPDATE: Epstein File Resolution
Mid-day yesterday, I released a report on the House vote for H.R.
  
Lex Greene
House Votes to Release Epstein Files
At least 427 House Members have voted to release the Epstein files to the public today.
  
Lex Greene
Trump Derangement Syndrome Confirmed
TDS is a real psychological condition
  
Lex Greene
What should I write on next?
To my subscribers
  
Lex Greene
1460
The O'Biden Administration
  
Lex Greene
Democrats Latest "Get Trump" Scam
DNC Email Leak
  
Lex Greene
The Duty of We the People
It's all in our hands
  
Lex Greene
To ALL Trump Cheerleaders
BEWARE
  
Lex Greene
It's Crystal Clear Who Shutdown SNAP & EBT
The unDemocratic Socialist Party
  
Lex Greene
FAKE "Constitutional Rights" Groups
USA under siege
  
Lex Greene
© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture