Judicial Overreach Continues
Subversion Under Color of Law
8 hrs ago
Lex Greene
Just me, Thinking Out Loud
The REAL Federal Judicial Term Limit
11 hrs ago
Lex Greene
UPDATE: Epstein File Resolution
Mid-day yesterday, I released a report on the House vote for H.R.
11 hrs ago
Lex Greene
House Votes to Release Epstein Files
At least 427 House Members have voted to release the Epstein files to the public today.
Nov 18
Lex Greene
Trump Derangement Syndrome Confirmed
TDS is a real psychological condition
Nov 17
Lex Greene
What should I write on next?
To my subscribers
Nov 15
Lex Greene
The O'Biden Administration
Nov 15
Lex Greene
Democrats Latest "Get Trump" Scam
DNC Email Leak
Nov 14
Lex Greene
The Duty of We the People
It's all in our hands
Nov 13
Lex Greene
To ALL Trump Cheerleaders
BEWARE
Nov 12
Lex Greene
It's Crystal Clear Who Shutdown SNAP & EBT
The unDemocratic Socialist Party
Nov 12
Lex Greene
FAKE "Constitutional Rights" Groups
USA under siege
Nov 11
Lex Greene
